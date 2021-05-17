United States Breast Cancer Screening Market Key Insights and Growth Scenario Coverage of Top Key Players 2021-2025

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, has recently added a report titled United States Breast Cancer Screening Market, that emphasizes on the recent market trends and opportunities available for the growth of the market for the forecast period 2021-2025. The growth of the United States Breast Cancer Screening Market can be attributed to the increasing health spending by nations across the globe, and for the rapid innovations observed in the medical sector. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

United States Breast Cancer Screening Market is expected to reach more than US$ 5.8 Billion by 2022.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Long–term Growth Projection:

• Mammography grasp the dominant share in the United States Breast Cancer Screening Market

• Breast MRI Screening market is likely to reach more than US$ 350 Million by 2022

• Number of mammograpy screening population in United States will increase to more than 50 Million by 2022

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing incidence of breast cancer, increasing awareness related to early breast cancer detection, growing government investments and funding for breast cancer screening, technological advancement in breast imaging technologies and implementation of several initiatives to create awareness about the early detection of breast cancer.

“United States Breast Cancer Screening Market Analysis: By Type, Share, Cases, Clinical Trials Insight, Reimbursement, Competitive Strategies and Forecast, 2017 – 2022” provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the United States Breast Cancer Screening Market. The report provides an in–depth analysis of the breast cancer invasive, in situ and men cases and added breast cancer death figures of both men and women in United States. Furthermore, the report also covered mammography screening population from 2010 to 2022.

Market outlook in value terms has been analyzed based on historical, current and potential trends and the market is projected from 2017 to 2022. The breast cancer screening market is segmented based on its product types: Mammography, Breast MRI and Breast Ultrasound. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials and reimbursement pattern. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States Breast Cancer Screening Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major manufacturers of Mammography, MRI and Ultrasound such as Hologic, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Siemen Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation and GE Healthcare. The major manufacturers are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, marketed products and latest development and trends

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• United States Breast Cancer Cases (2010 – 2022)

• United States Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population (2010 – 2022)

• United States Breast Cancer Death (2010 – 2017)

• Market Overview: United States Breast Cancer Screening (2010 – 2022)

• Market Share: United States Breast Cancer Screening (2010 – 2022)

• By Types (Mammography, Breast MRI & Breast Ultrasound): Market Size & Analysis (2010 – 2022)

• Reimbursement Policies of the United States Breast Cancer Screening

• Breast Cancer Screening Market Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Company & Country

• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Breast Cancer Screening Market

• Key Manufacturers Analysis

Major Breast Cancer Screening Analyzed Under This Report Are:

• Mammography

• Breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI)

• Breast Ultrasound

Major Companies Covered in This Report:

• Hitachi Medical Corporation

• Siemen Healthineers

• Philips Healthcare

• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

• GE Healthcare

• Hologic

