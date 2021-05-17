Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market will generate new Growth Opportunities by 2025| Detailed Research Report

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, has recently added a report titled Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, that emphasizes on the recent market trends and opportunities available for the growth of the market for the forecast period 2021-2025. The growth of the Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market can be attributed to the increasing health spending by nations across the globe, and for the rapid innovations observed in the medical sector. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

China Potential Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market is likely to reach more than US$ 1.7 Billion by 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Long–term Growth Projection and Development:

• It is predicted that China Actual NIPT test volume will increase to 1.6 Million by 2024

• More than 3,00,000 NIFTY tests done in 2016

• Berry Genomics completes US$ 648 Million reverse merger in Shenzhen

• Two–Child policy is likely to boost China NIPT market

Growth in China NIPT market can be attributed to factors such as high incidence rate of babies born with Down syndrome, no risk of miscarriage with NIPT and shifting trend towards child bearing at advanced maternal age (35 years or older). High test cost, strict regulatory requirements and ethical hurdles is restraining the growth of China NIPT market. Due to expanding patient access to NIPT test, the China NIPT test market is poised to have a positive outlook in the year ahead.

The research report titled “Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market Outlook 2024: China Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2017–2024” examines the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The study describes an in–depth analysis of the China actual and potential NIPT market.

The report contains a granular analysis of the market segmentation, reveal facts on the market size, volume and revenues; and provides forecasts through 2024. It also includes a snapshot of the NIPT implementation in the low and middle-income countries. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the China NIPT Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the China NIPT Market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company introduction, NIPT test portfolio, NIPT test analysis with volume and market revenue and latest development/updates of the NIPT Market in China.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• 2013 – 2024: China Potential NIPT Test Market Size & Analysis (Volume and Value)

• 2013 – 2024: China Actual NIPT Test Market Size & Analysis (Volume and Value)

• NIPT Test Implementation in Low & Middle–Income Countries

• Key Companies Analysis

• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the China NIPT Test Market

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

• Berry Genomics

• BGI Diagnosis Co., Ltd

• Basetra

