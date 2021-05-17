Diabetes Insulin Pen Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2025

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, has recently added a report titled Diabetes Insulin Pen Market, that emphasizes on the recent market trends and opportunities available for the growth of the market for the forecast period 2021-2025. The growth of the Diabetes Insulin Pen Market can be attributed to the increasing health spending by nations across the globe, and for the rapid innovations observed in the medical sector. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

Diabetes Insulin Pen Market is anticipated to surpass US$ 5 Billion across the top 5 European countries of the France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom by 2022.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Long–term Growth Projection and Development:

• Prefilled(Disposable) insulin pen grasps the dominant share in the top 5 European countries insulin pen market

• In 2016, there were over 7,800 Thousand users of insulin pen in the top 5 European countries

• Germany insulin pen market generated more than US$ 1.5 Billion in 2016

• Spain has shown its potential to become leading #2 market with around 20% market share in 2016

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing number of patients with diabetes, high adoption rate, user–friendly design, surging popularity amid consumers, help avoid over/under–dosing of insulin, rising market demand for human insulin analogs, government support and technological advancements in the field of insulin pen devices.

The research report titled “Diabetes Insulin Pen Market Outlook 2022: Top 5 European Countries Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2017-2022” examines the market, demand, competitive landscape and trends of the top 5 European markets of the insulin pen market. It provides an all-round analysis of overall number of patients with diabetes and insulin users. It offers information on users of insulin pens, specifically focusing on reusable and prefilled insulin pen users. Market outlook in value terms for the forecasted period for insulin pen market has been detailed in the report. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and barriers of the insulin pen market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the insulin pen market such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Owen Mumford and Ypsomed. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and latest development and trends of the insulin pen market.

Top 5 European Countries Covered in the Report Have Studied from 8 Viewpoints

1. Overall Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022)

2. Insulin Users (2011 – 2022)

3. Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)

4. Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)

5. Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)

6. Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)

7. Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)

8. Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)

Top 5 European Countries Covered in the Report are as follows:

1. United Kingdom

2. France

3. Italy

4. Spain

5. Germany

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

1. Novo Nordisk

2. Eli Lilly

3. Sanofi

4. Owen Mumford

5. Ypsomed

