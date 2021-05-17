High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Industry Overview, Global Size, Regional Analysis and Competitor Strategy by Key Companies

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, has recently added a report titled High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System market , that emphasizes on the recent market trends and opportunities available for the growth of the market for the forecast period 2021-2025. The growth of the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System market can be attributed to the increasing health spending by nations across the globe, and for the rapid innovations observed in the medical sector. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook and Competitive Landscape To 2022” report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Industry entered by the world leading healthcare companies.

The Research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the HIFU research sites, pre–clinical research sites, clinical research sites, technical research sites, commercial treatment sites and treatment by indication. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials and reimbursement pattern of the HIFU System. Key trends in terms of collaborations, distribution agreement and partnership deals are analysed with details.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the HIFU System Industry. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, product portfolios, growth strategies, financial revenue and recent development & trends.

Key Findings of the Report:

• Profound Medical Corporation acquired Royal Philips Sonalleve MR-HIFU Business

• Europe has the highest number of HIFU Research Sites

• There are more than 100 HIFU Pre–Clinical Research Sites in the world

• EDAP TMS will generate more than US$ XX Million HIFU revenue by 2022

• EDAP TMS partners with Vituro Health

• SonaCare Medical granted FDA regulatory clearance for updated HIFU Prostate Tissue Ablation Device

• Insightec HIFU revenue is likely to reach more than USD XX Million by 2022

• Siemens and Insightec sign agreement to expand access to exablate neuro technology

• Theraclion HIFU revenue is likely to increase more than US$ XX Million by 2022

• Theraclion announces first patients treated in US pivotal multicentre FDA study

• Eye Tech Care announced USD 25 Million funding and partnership agreement with Everpine Capital

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) System Company Analysis – 23 Companies Covered

1) EDAP TMS

2) Sonacare Medical

3) Haifu Medical

4) Shanghai A&S Co., LTD

5) Insightec

6) Theraclion

7) Alpinion Medical Systems

8) FUS Instruments

9) Image Guided Therapy

10) Medsonic Ltd

11) Promedica Bioelectronics

12) Sumo Corporation Ltd

13) Mirabilis Medica

14) Eye Tech Care

15) Profound Medical Corp

16) Shenzhen Wikkon

17) Shenzhen PRO-HIFU Medical Tech. Co., Ltd

18) Verasonics

19) EpiSonica

20) Car Thera

21) Histosonics, Inc

22) Navifus

23) Toosonix

