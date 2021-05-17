Global Insulin Delivery Pen Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2025

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, has recently added a report titled Global Insulin Delivery Pen Market, that emphasizes on the recent market trends and opportunities available for the growth of the market for the forecast period 2021-2025. The growth of the Global Insulin Delivery Pen Market can be attributed to the increasing health spending by nations across the globe, and for the rapid innovations observed in the medical sector. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

Insulin Delivery Pen Market is expected to exceed US$ 14 Billion across the ten major markets (10MM) by 2025.

The report “Global Insulin Delivery Pen Market Analysis, Size, Share, Segmentation and Competitive Landscape (2012 – 2017) and Future Forecast (2018 – 2025)” offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for insulin pen across the ten major markets (10MM). The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, volume, revenues for insulin pen and its segments reusable and disposable insulin pen and illustrative forecast to 2025. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of insulin pen segment.

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Owen Mumford, Ypsomed, Biocon Ltd.

Key Findings:

• Germany accounted for 15% of the insulin delivery pen market in 2017

• China dominates the reusable insulin delivery pen market

• Reusable insulin delivery pen has the highest volume share in the overall insulin delivery pen market

• Disposable insulin delivery pen is expected to register a faster value growth during 2018-2025

• Japan is the third largest insulin delivery pen market

• Flexpen, Solostar and KwikPen are the leading brand in the insulin delivery pen sector

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• Diabetes Population in 10 major market(10MM) 2011-2025

• Insulin Users Insights in 10 major market(10MM) 2011-2025

• Overall Insulin Delivery Pen Users, 2011-2025

• Overall Insulin Delivery Pen Market Size, 2011-2025

• Insulin Delivery Pen Market Size by Product Segments, 2011-2025

• Growth Rates of the Overall Market and Different Product Segments, 2011-2025

• Shares of Different Product Segments of the Overall Market, 2011- 2025

• Market Definition for the Specified Topic Along with Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors for the Market

• A Comprehensive List of Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Product Portfolios and Recent Development

The Report Facilitates Answer the Subsequent Questions:

• What is the size of the insulin delivery pen market in 10 major market(10MM)?

• How much reusable and disposable pen users in 10 major market(10MM)?

• How is the insulin delivery pen market divided into two different types of segments?

• How are the overall market and segments types growing?

• How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

• Who are the market players?

