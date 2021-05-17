Increasing Demand For Nutrients In Diet And Antioxidants Drive Anti-aging Ingredients Market , Projects Fact.MR

Anti-Aging Ingredient Market Overview
Anti-aging ingredient market is the most sought- after industry due to the sheer number of baby boomers. Over the past few years, the demand for anti-aging ingredients has increased as people are becoming aware of the benefits present in such ingredients, which keeps the skin hydrated.
The factors driving the global anti-aging ingredients market are increasing the demand for nutrients in the diet and antioxidants. These type of ingredients hydrate the skin and even out the complexion.
Anti-aging Ingredient Market Regional Outlook
Globally, among all regions, Asia, Latin America, and Europe have become the most dominant region in the global anti-aging ingredients market.
There are many practices in China and India like using the paste of green tea and white tea, consuming a warm cup of ginger tea, which enables growth of the market in the Asia Pacific. In Mexico, sugar and lemon juice are used as a scrub to prevent skin from aging.
France uses grape seed extract as it contains antioxidants, which booms the demand for anti-aging ingredients in Europe. Increasing anti-aging awareness benefits has strengthened the growth of the global anti-aging ingredients market.
Highlights from the Report
- Elaborated scenario of the parent market
- Transformations in the market dynamics
- Detailed segmentation of the target market
- Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
- Latest industry developments and trends
- Competition landscape
- Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
- Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
- Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
- Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness
Key Offerings:
-Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018 to 2028
-Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
-Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography
Anti-Aging Ingredient Market Key Players
Global Anti-Aging Ingredient market prominent players are mentioned below.
- Lasons
- DSM
- Mercola Skin Care
- Cargill Incorporated
- Allergan India Private Limited
- ADEKA
- J & JSI
- BASF
- Galderma SA
- VIvacy Laboratories
