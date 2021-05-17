Why Personal Care Industry Is Key Factor For Cosmetic Based Preservatives Market Demand: New Study Opines Fact.MR

Global Cosmetic Based Preservatives Market: Introduction

The cosmetic industry has witnessed significant growth over the past few years. Preservatives are essential constituents in many cosmetic products.

The rapid growth of the personal care industry has created a surge in the demand for cosmetic based preservatives Market . Cosmetic preservatives are used to increase the life of cosmetics and enhance their durability.

Thus, the high demand for anti-ageing cosmetics and fairness products is driving the demand for cosmetic based preservatives

Global Cosmetic Based Preservatives Market: Segmentation

The global cosmetic based preservatives market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

On the basis of type, the global cosmetic based preservatives market can be segmented as:

Formaldehyde releasers

Parabens

Phenoxyethanol

Isothiazolinones

Organic acids

Other Preservatives

On the basis of application, the global cosmetic based preservatives market can be segmented as:

Lipstick

Fragrance

Shampoos

Lip Gloss

Conditioners

Lotions

Lip Balm

Moisturizer

Facial and Shower Cleansers

Eyeliner

Hair Gel

Nail Paint

Others Cosmetic Products

Provided for Major Regions as Follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Global Cosmetic Based Preservatives Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global cosmetic based preservatives market include,

Clariant

Aromantic Ltd.

Elysée Scientific Cosmetics

Ashland

BASF

Lonza

The Dow Chemical Company

Akema Fine Chemicals

Symrise

Chemipol

Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Brenntag AG

