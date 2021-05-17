Recent Developments & Innovations Expected To Drive Ticketing Solution Market During Forecast Period

Ticketing Solution Market: Drivers and Challenges

Continuous developments in Ticketing solution and shift towards automated workflow is driving the global Ticketing solution market.

Features like reduced manpower, reduced cost, time efficient, high security, fast ticket validation, real-time tracking, and advanced technology such as barcodes are increasing the adoption of Ticketing solution and are significantly contributing to the growth of global Ticketing solution market.

Other parameters such as increasing number of events and shows, increasing mobile adoption, high-security payment gateways are significantly contributing to the growth of global Ticketing solution market.

Ticketing Solution Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on the type of deployment:

The Ticketing solution market is segmented based on the type of deployment i.e. on-premise and SaaS based. With continuous improvement in cloud technology and high adoption of cloud based technology, SaaS based deployment is expected to have major market share during the forecast period.

Segmentation based on the component:

The Ticketing solution market is segmented based on the type of component i.e. software and services. Services market can be further segmented as professional services and managed services.

Segmentation based on the end-user:

The Ticketing solution market is segmented based on the end-user i.e. museums, live events, stadiums, movie theatre, theme parks and others.

Ticketing Solution Market: Key Development

In July 2018, ScotRail, Scotlands’s national rail operator launched new Ticketing solution i.e. Rambus mobile ticketing solution. This new Ticketing solution enables customer to buy and download ticket through smartphones.

After reading the Ticketing Solution market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global Ticketing Solution market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Ticketing Solution market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global market Ticketing Solution cenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Ticketing Solution market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Ticketing Solution market player

Ticketing Solution Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Ticketing solution are SecuTix, Etix, IMG Tickets, SAP SE, 360 Ticketing, Chetu Inc., Ticket Solutions, Inc., Trimax IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd., Active Network LLC, Ticketebo Pty Ltd., and others.

North America and Europe are expected to have the major market share of global Ticketing solution market during the forecast period due to the huge number of events happening in these regions.

APEJ is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to the continuous developments in developing countries such as China and India and increasing disposable income.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

