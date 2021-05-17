Desktop 3D Printer Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2020-2028

The global desktop 3D printer market is projected to be worth USD 5,129.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The industry for desktop 3D printer is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application for 3D printing in consumer products, and medicals, among others. In September 2020, Stratasys, a leading market player, made an announcement about the signing of a technical collaborative agreement with Team Penske, a motorsport outfit firm. In the medical sector, desktop 3D printer are used to make implants, scaffolds, surgical instruments, and prosthetics. The growing demand for advanced medical products and prosthetics are propelling the demand for the market.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Desktop 3D Printer industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Desktop 3D Printer sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The pandemic has substantially contributed to the downturn of the Desktop 3D Printer industry, which has been left financially beleaguered since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown. Hence, the report highlights the financial obstacles that have slowed the progress of numerous businesses in this sector and disrupted the supply chains.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Tinkerine Stidios Ltd., XYZprinting Inc., M3D, Tiertime Corporation, Shining 3D, Markforged, Zortrax, and Ultimaker, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Desktop 3D Printer market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Metals Plastics Composites Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) Inkjet Printing Laser Metal Deposition (LMD) Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM) Stereolithography (SLA) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP) Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Direct Light Projection (DLP) Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Engineering Consumer Products Healthcare Education Printed Electronics Food and Culinary Jewelry Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



Other significant aspects determining the global market remuneration over the projected timeline:

The global Desktop 3D Printer market report elaborates on the diverse product range, as well as the scope of product application of this particular business vertical.

The report also encompasses other vital information associated with the global market, for instance, market share, production growth rate, net profit, and application segments.

The key factors like market concentration rate, raw material processing rate, current price trends, and estimated growth prospects of the industry have also been evaluated in this report.

The report draws a precise inference of the global Desktop 3D Printer market, giving details about the marketing approach of the leading companies, their market positions, and marketing channel development.

Additionally, the report encapsulates information related to the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in this industry, and briefs about the manufacturing cost structure.

