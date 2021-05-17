Corporate Training Market 2021 Key Drivers and Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast Insights by 2025

The Global Corporate Training Market was valued at USD 367.6 billion during the year 2018. Global Corporate Training market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including rapid urbanization in emerging economies, potential of digital platforms and AI, growing diversity in learning requirements at the workplace. In addition, ever growing urban and working population and focus of companies on enhancing the skills of employees fuelling the corporate training market.

Global Corporate Training Market is primarily driven by growing urbanization and increasing disparity of skills and jobs, innovations in cloud computing, mobile technology, online video, and social media coupled with the ever-rising working population is diverting the companies towards the use of corporate training products.

Among the regions, North American region holds the largest market of Corporate Training and is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share in forecast period. However, North America may lose its market share to APAC region which is likely to witness the highest growth rate among the regions.

Scope of the Report

Global Corporate Training Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• By Product: Technical, Non-Technical

• By Application: Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

• By Learning Method: Blended Learning, Offline Learning, Online Learning

Regional Corporate Training Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• By Product: Technical, Non-Technical

• By Application: Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

• By Learning Method: Blended Learning, Offline Learning, Online Learning

Country Analysis – U.S. Canada, U.K., Germany, China (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• By Product: Technical, Non-Technical

• By Application: Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

• By Learning Method: Blended Learning, Offline Learning, Online Learning

Other Report Highlights

• Competitive Landscape

• Leading Companies

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – Pluralsight, Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., GP Strategies Corporation, NIIT Ltd. & City & Guild Group.

