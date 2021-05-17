Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market By Product Type (Solids, Semi-Solids and Liquids), By Package Type (Primary, Secondary, Labeling and Serialization), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, India, China, Brazil and Mexico).

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

According to research report “Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market – By Product Type (Solids, Semi-Solids, Liquids), By Package Type (Primary, Secondary, Labeling and Serialization), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023”, the global market is projected to display a healthy growth represented by a CAGR of 7.01%, during 2018 – 2023.

Over the recent years, global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including rising healthcare awareness amongst consumers, flourishing market for generics and biopharmaceuticals, new drug approvals along with increasing health expenditure in developing countries. Moreover, ongoing demographic shift towards geriatric population with significant population suffering from inveterate ailments is expected to propel the demand for pharmaceutical medications. As packaging of pharmaceutical products, is an integral and mandatory part of drug distribution process, the market for packaging equipment is anticipated to benefit from the surging demand of these products. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type as well as package type. By product type, the segment of liquid packaging equipment is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market.

Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare is likely to drive the regional market.

The report titled “Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market – By Product Type (Solids, Semi-Solids, Liquids), By Package Type (Primary, Secondary, Labeling and Serialization), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” has covered and analyzed the potential of global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market – Size and Growth

By Product Type – Solids, Semi-Solids, Liquids

By Package Type – Primary, Secondary, Labeling & Serialization

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

(Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market – Size and Growth

By Product Type – Solids, Semi-Solids, Liquids

By Package Type – Primary, Secondary, Labeling & Serialization

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, China, Brazil and Mexico

(Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market – Size and Growth

By Product Type – Solids, Semi-Solids, Liquids

By Package Type – Primary, Secondary, Labeling & Serialization

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Analysis

Company Share Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – Romaco Pharmatechnik, MULTIVAC Group, Marchesini Group, Körber AG, Bosch Packaging Technology, Uhlmann Group, OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH, IMA S.p.A, MG2, Trustar Pharma & Packing Equipment Co., Ltd.

