Antidepressant Drugs Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2021-2025

Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

A comprehensive research report that analyses the antidepressant drugs market and the drugs market by Class – Tricyclic Antidepressants, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Benzodiazepines, Antipsychotics and Novel Agents, the report also assesses the sales of antidepressant drugs by sales channels – Hospital & Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Others.

A research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Antidepressant Drugs Market By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and forecast period of 2018-2023.

Global Antidepressant Drugs Market – Analysis By Drugs Class, By Sales Channel, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecasts (2018-2023) – By Region (APAC, N. America, Europe, RoW), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Arabia)” global antidepressants market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 3.12 % during 2018 – 2023.

The segment of Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) drug class witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period on the back of rising awareness related metal disorders, rising healthcare expenditures along with rising disposable incomes. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global antidepressant drugs market in 2017. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include rising healthcare expenditure, addition of new drugs, rising disposable incomes, rising number of hospitals and clinics etc.

The report titled “Global Antidepressant Drugs Market – Analysis By Drugs Class, By Sales Channel, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecasts (2018-2023) – By Region (APAC, N. America, Europe, RoW), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Arabia)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Antidepressants Drugs Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global antidepressants drug. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Antidepressants Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Analysis By Drugs Class – Tricyclic Antidepressants, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Selective -Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Benzodiazepines, Antipsychotics, Novel Agents

Analysis By Sales Channels – Hospital & Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Analysis By Drugs Class – Tricyclic Antidepressants, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Benzodiazepines, Antipsychotics, Novel Agents

Analysis By Sales Channels – Hospital & Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Others

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Analysis By Drugs Class – Tricyclic Antidepressants, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Selective -Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Benzodiazepines, Antipsychotics, Novel Agents

