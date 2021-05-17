Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market 2021 Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential 2025

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global cervical cancer diagnostics market By Type (Pap Testing, HPV Testing, Colposcopy and Cervical Biopsies), By Age Group (Below 35 years and 35 years & above), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, China, India, Mexico and Brazil).

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market By Type (Pap Testing, HPV Testing, Colposcopy and Cervical Biopsies), By Age Group (<35 years, 35 years, >35 years) – 2018 Edition: Forecast to 2022”, global market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 5.69% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by growing healthcare awareness and increasing expenditure in healthcare sector.

On account of growing urbanization, there has been rising awareness regarding the benefits of periodic screening for cervical cancer. Additionally, growing female population in concurrence with medical infrastructural developments in emerging economies has been instrumental in boosting the demand for cervical cancer diagnostics. Amongst the type of cervical cancer diagnostic tests, cytology based screening solutions such as Pap and HPV, held the majority market share of more than 50%, by value, in the year 2016. Moreover, HPV tests are gaining market share on account of advantageous characteristics such as reliable and accurate result, reasonable cost, longer time gap between tests, and so on. Among the regions, North America and Europe together represents the largest regional market for global cervical cancer diagnostics market, chiefly driven by high per capita expenditure on healthcare, as well as availability of advanced medical infrastructure.

The report titled, “Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market By Type (Pap Testing, HPV Testing, Colposcopy and Cervical Biopsies), By Age Group (<35 years, 35 years, >35 years) – 2018 Edition: Forecast to 2022”, has covered and analysed the potential of cervical cancer diagnostics market across the globe and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global cervical cancer diagnostics market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Value

• Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Type (Pap Testing, HPV Testing, Colposcopy and Cervical Biopsies), By Value

• Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Age Group (Below 35 years and 35 years and above), By Value

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Value

• Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Type, By Value

• Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Age Group, By Value

Country Analysis – U.S, Canada, U.K, Germany, China, India, Brazil and Mexico (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Value

• Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Type, By Value

• Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Age Group, By Value

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Restraints

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Supply Chain Analysis

• Pricing Analysis

• Product Benchmarking of Key Industry Players

• Recent Product Approvals of Key Industry Players

• Policy and Regulation

• Company Analysis – Hologic, Roche, Abott Laboratories, Guided Therapeutics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Qiagen, Quest Diagnostics, Arbor Vita Corporation.

• Company Share Analysis

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

