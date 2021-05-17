Blepharitis Emerging Drugs, 2020

Blepharitis Pipeline Insight

Blepharitis is an inflammation of the eyelids in which they become red, irritated, itchy, and dandruff-like scales form on the eyelashes. It is a chronic external eye disorder resulting in red, burning, and irritated eyes which does not cause serious damage to the eyes, but it can be very uncomfortable. It can be caused by either bacteria or a skin condition, such as dandruff of the scalp or rosacea.

Blepharitis facts

Blepharitis is one of the most common ocular disorders encountered in clinical practice. As per systemic literature reviews along with surveys of US ophthalmologists and optometrists, 37–47% of patients have been found to have signs of blepharitis.

Blepharitis is slightly more common in females than in males.

Blepharitis Emerging Therapies Assessment

There are few potential emerging therapies upcoming for Blepharitis, the major key players include Premark Pharma (PMP2207), Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TP-03) and InSite Vision (ISV-305), which are in phase III clinical developmental trial.

There is another key player, namely, Nicox Ophthalmic (Fluticasone Propionate), AXR-270 (AxeroVision) which is in phase II developmental trial. Premark Pharma is developing PMP2207, which is in phase III clinical developmental trial in patients affected with blepharitis. It is a selective inhibitor of pro-inflammatory mediators which is an ophthalmic ointment applied to the eyelid and eyelid margin twice daily. The results of its phase II study, demonstrated that compared to patients receiving the ointment vehicle, those treated with PMP2207 experienced a greater improvement in both the signs and symptoms of Blepharitis, which was evident after only two weeks and was sustained throughout the 12 weeks of treatment. The active agent has a well-characterized safety profile and is free from corticosteroid side effects. In June 2019, the company completed licensing deal with Novartis Pharma, granting Premark exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialise PMP2207, as a potential treatment for blepharitis. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is currently conducting a phase II/III clinical trial development of its lead product TP-03 for Demodex Blepharitis.

TP-03 is a topical ophthalmic that targets an underlying cause of blepharitis. In June 2020, the company announced positive results of its phase IIa Mars Study and is expecting to release phase IIb results later this month. The Mars study demonstrated that the use of TP-03 for 4 weeks was well-tolerated and showed promising efficacy in the treatment of Demodex Blepharitis with treatment effects persisting for at least 90 days. In January 2020, Tarsus completed USD 60 million in Series B financing, which is used to initiate a phase IIb/III trial in the US of their lead product TP-03 for Demodex blepharitis.

Sun Pharma is developing ISV-305 (DexaSite), which has completed its phase III clinical developmental trial in patients affected with blepharitis. ISV-305 is an eye drop medication to administer the steroid drug, dexamethasone, to treat inflammation and pain following cataract surgery. The increased time that ISV-305 remains in the eye allows lower concentrations of a drug to be administered over a longer period of time. In November 2015, Sun Pharma acquired InSite Vision via a short-form merger under Delaware law.

Another phase II drug AXR-270 is under development by AxeroVision for the treatment of posterior blepharitis associated with meibomian gland dysfunction. AXR-270, a highly potent and selective, pharmacologically differentiated corticosteroid in a proprietary once-daily topical ocular delivery formulation.

Nicox Ophthalmics is developing Fluticasone Propionate (NCX 4251), which has completed phase II clinical developmental trial in patients affected with blepharitis. The propionate salt form of fluticasone is a synthetic trifluorinated glucocorticoid receptor agonist with anti-allergic, anti-inflammatory and antipruritic effects. In December 2019, the company announced that NCX 4251 met its primary endpoint in phase II Blepharitis trial and showed promising efficacy in DED and in October 2020, the company announced that it is planning to start a Mississippi Phase II trial of the drug. The trial is targeted to start in December 2020 with top-line results expected in Q4 2021.

Scope of the report

The Blepharitis report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Blepharitis across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Blepharitis therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Blepharitis research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Blepharitis.

Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Blepharitis

3. Blepharitis Current Treatment Patterns

4. Blepharitis – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Blepharitis Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Blepharitis Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Blepharitis Discontinued Products

13. Blepharitis Product Profiles

14. Blepharitis Key Companies

15. Blepharitis Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Blepharitis Unmet Needs

18. Blepharitis Future Perspectives

19. Blepharitis Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

