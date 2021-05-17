Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) Pipeline Insights, 2020

Immune Thrombocytopenia Itp Pipeline Insight

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), formerly known as idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, is a bleeding disorder that can lead to easy or excessive bruising and bleeding. The bleeding results from low levels of platelets (the cells that help in blood clot). The disease is chronic in adults, but it is usually acute and self-limited in children. Children may develop ITP after a viral infection and usually recover fully without treatment. In adults, the disorder is often long term. The probable cause of ITP is when immune system produces antibodies against platelets (self).

Treatment Treatment for immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) is based on the degree of bleeding occur and the platelet count. The treatment option for ITP includes corticosteroids, splenectomy, immunosuppressants, thrombopoietin receptor agonist drugs, or the spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor like fostamatinib. For life-threatening bleeding, platelet transfusions, corticosteroids, anti-D immune globulin, or immune globulin may be used individually or in combination. Generally, asymptomatic patients with a platelet count > 30,000/mcL and no bleeding do not require treatment. Adults with bleeding and a platelet count < 30,000/mcL are usually given an oral corticosteroid. Complete remission can be achieved through Splenectomy in about two thirds of patients who relapse after initial corticosteroid therapy.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Emerging Drugs

Efgartigimod: Argenx

Efgartigimod is designed as a first-in-class investigational antibody fragment to target the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). Efgartigimod is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with severe autoimmune diseases with confirmed presence of pathogenic immunoglobulin G, IgG autoantibodies, where a severe unmet medical need exists. It is currently in phase III stage of development.

Rozanolixizumab: UCB pharma

Rozanolixizumab is a subcutaneously administered, humanized monoclonal antibody that specifically binds, with high affinity, to human FcRn. It has been designed to block the interaction of FcRn and IgG, inhibiting IgG recycling and inducing the removal of pathogenic IgG autoantibodies. It is currently in phase III stage of development.

TAK-079: Takeda

TAK-079 is being tested to treat people who have primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). This study will evaluate the safety and biologic activity of TAK-079 or matching placebo in combination with stable ITP background therapy. It is currently in phase II stage of development.

HL161: HanAll Biopharma

HL161 is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). The FcRn rescues IgGs from intracellular degradation and maintains the high serum levels, even pathogenic auto-IgGs. Blocking the FcRn-IgG interaction accelerates the degradation of autoantibodies and alleviates the flare-up in wide array of pathogenic IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases such as myasthenia gravis, pemphigus, immune thrombocytopenia purpura, neuromyelitis optica, and etc. HanAll discovered HL161 by using transgenic animal producing fully human monoclonal antibodies. The company is currently conducting phase I trial.

Key Players

Argenx

HanAll Biopharma

Eris Lifesciences

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Taiho Pharmaceutical

Takeda

UCB Pharma

Immunomedics

Oscotech

Bioverativ, a Sanofi company

Novartis

Pfizer

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Key Products

Efgartigimod

Rozanolixizumab

TAK-079

HL161

Romiplostim biosimilar

R788

M254

Eltrombopag

PRN1008

HMPL-523

SKI-O-703

HBM9161

BIVV009

