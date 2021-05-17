Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) Pipeline Insights, 2020

Immune Thrombocytopenia Itp Pipeline Insight
DelveInsight’s, “Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Insight, 2020,” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Immune Thrombocytopenia pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), formerly known as idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, is a bleeding disorder that can lead to easy or excessive bruising and bleeding. The bleeding results from low levels of platelets (the cells that help in blood clot). The disease is chronic in adults, but it is usually acute and self-limited in children. Children may develop ITP after a viral infection and usually recover fully without treatment. In adults, the disorder is often long term. The probable cause of ITP is when immune system produces antibodies against platelets (self).
Treatment Treatment for immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) is based on the degree of bleeding occur and the platelet count. The treatment option for ITP includes corticosteroids, splenectomy, immunosuppressants, thrombopoietin receptor agonist drugs, or the spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor like fostamatinib. For life-threatening bleeding, platelet transfusions, corticosteroids, anti-D immune globulin, or immune globulin may be used individually or in combination. Generally, asymptomatic patients with a platelet count > 30,000/mcL and no bleeding do not require treatment. Adults with bleeding and a platelet count < 30,000/mcL are usually given an oral corticosteroid. Complete remission can be achieved through Splenectomy in about two thirds of patients who relapse after initial corticosteroid therapy.
Immune Thrombocytopenia Emerging Drugs
- Efgartigimod: Argenx
Efgartigimod is designed as a first-in-class investigational antibody fragment to target the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). Efgartigimod is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with severe autoimmune diseases with confirmed presence of pathogenic immunoglobulin G, IgG autoantibodies, where a severe unmet medical need exists. It is currently in phase III stage of development.
- Rozanolixizumab: UCB pharma
Rozanolixizumab is a subcutaneously administered, humanized monoclonal antibody that specifically binds, with high affinity, to human FcRn. It has been designed to block the interaction of FcRn and IgG, inhibiting IgG recycling and inducing the removal of pathogenic IgG autoantibodies. It is currently in phase III stage of development.
- TAK-079: Takeda
TAK-079 is being tested to treat people who have primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). This study will evaluate the safety and biologic activity of TAK-079 or matching placebo in combination with stable ITP background therapy. It is currently in phase II stage of development.
- HL161: HanAll Biopharma
HL161 is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). The FcRn rescues IgGs from intracellular degradation and maintains the high serum levels, even pathogenic auto-IgGs. Blocking the FcRn-IgG interaction accelerates the degradation of autoantibodies and alleviates the flare-up in wide array of pathogenic IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases such as myasthenia gravis, pemphigus, immune thrombocytopenia purpura, neuromyelitis optica, and etc. HanAll discovered HL161 by using transgenic animal producing fully human monoclonal antibodies. The company is currently conducting phase I trial.
Key Players
- Argenx
- HanAll Biopharma
- Eris Lifesciences
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals
- Taiho Pharmaceutical
- Takeda
- UCB Pharma
- Immunomedics
- Oscotech
- Bioverativ, a Sanofi company
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Key Products
- Efgartigimod
- Rozanolixizumab
- TAK-079
- HL161
- Romiplostim biosimilar
- R788
- M254
- Eltrombopag
- PRN1008
- HMPL-523
- SKI-O-703
- HBM9161
- BIVV009
Request for sample pages @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/immune-thrombocytopenia-itp-pipeline-insight
Table of contents
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Immune Thrombocytopenia: Overview
- • Causes
- • Mechanism of Action
- • Signs and Symptoms
- • Diagnosis
- • Disease Management
- Pipeline Therapeutics
- • Comparative Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- • Assessment by Product Type
- • Assessment by Stage and Product Type
- • Assessment by Route of Administration
- • Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- • Assessment by Molecule Type
- • Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
- Immune Thrombocytopenia – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
- In-depth Commercial Assessment
- • Immune Thrombocytopenia companies’ collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends
- Immune Thrombocytopenia Collaboration Deals
- • Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
- • Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
- Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- • Comparative Analysis
- Efgartigimod: Argenx
- • Product Description
- • Research and Development
- • Product Development Activities
- Rozanolixizumab: UCB pharma
- • Product Description
- • Research and Development
- • Product Development Activities
- Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- • Comparative Analysis
- TAK-079: Takeda
- • Product Description
- • Research and Development
- • Product Development Activities
- Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- • Comparative Analysis
- HL161: HanAll Biopharma
- • Product Description
- • Research and Development
- • Product Development Activities
- Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
- Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products
- • Comparative Analysis
- Drug Name: Company Name
- • Product Description
- • Research and Development
- • Product Development Activities
- Inactive Products
- • Comparative Analysis
- Immune Thrombocytopenia Key Companies
- Immune Thrombocytopenia Key Products
- Immune Thrombocytopenia- Unmet Needs
- Immune Thrombocytopenia- Market Drivers and Barriers
- Immune Thrombocytopenia- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
- Immune Thrombocytopenia Analyst Views
- Immune Thrombocytopenia Key Companies
- Appendix