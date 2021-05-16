Automotive Adhesive Market is Expected to Cross a Valuation of US$ 7 billion by 2030 End

The Automotive Adhesive market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Automotive adhesives are used regularly in sealing, holding and structural applications for automotive production and aftermarket uses. In addition, growing demand for characteristics such as corrosion resistance and weight reduction is creating increased scope of applications in different automobile formats.

Structural adhesives, in particular, are anticipated to account for significant share in the automotive adhesive market, surpassing alternatives such as tapes & films and liquid gaskets, which can be attributed to extensive use in holding and sealing vehicle panels for interior and exterior settings. Also, water-based and hot melt variants of automotive adhesives are anticipated to reflect faster growth rates from 2020 to 2030, on the back of longer durability and eco-friendly characteristics, respectively.

Automotive Adhesive Market Insights by End Use

Automotive adhesives find use in body in white, glazing, powertrain, paint shop, and upholstery applications, among others. BIW is a fairly prominent use of automotive adhesives. This can be attributed to the transition towards automotive adhesives from conventional welding, which, in turn, provides benefits of reduced structural fatigue.

On the other hand, powertrain and upholstery end uses are projected to reflect faster growth in the automotive adhesive market over the coming years. Increasing popularity and integration of electric and hybrid variants is expected to boost the use of automotive adhesives. Further, growing adoption of premium cars, demand for aesthetic improvements and passenger comfort, coupled with value addition such as interior sound reduction features are expected to prove beneficial to the automotive adhesive market.

The Automotive Adhesive market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Automotive Adhesive market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

