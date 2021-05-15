Cyber Security Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants: Hewlett Packard, IBM, McAfee, Trend Micro, Cisco Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Cyber Security Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cyber Security Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cyber Security. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: IBM Corporation (United States),Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States),McAfee LLC (United States),Trend Micro Inc. (Japan) ,Symantec Corporation (United States) ,Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel),Cisco Systems Inc. (United States) ,Palo Alto Networks Inc. (United States),Juniper Networks Inc. (United States),Fortinet Inc. (United States),FireEye Inc. (United States),Sophos Ltd. (United Kingdom) ,Rapid7 Inc. (United States),EMC RSA (United States)

Definition:

Cybersecurity refers to the technique used for technology security such as protecting the computer, networks attacks that are aimed for exploitation and unauthorized access. It helps in maintaining sensitive information of an organization, especially in transferring data through networks. There are various types of cybersecurity threat such as ransomware, malware, phishing, and data breach. The main aim of cybersecurity is to provide security against financial data, personal data and intellectual property and so on. Hence this cybersecurity is gaining attraction in the market.

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Cyber Security Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Adoption of More Sophisticated Security Technologies and Operationalizing GDPR

Maximizing Attacks Through Theft of Bio-metric Data

Market Drivers:

Constant Increase in Cyber Terrorism

Growing Advanced Digital Devices Fuelled by Emergence of IoT

Stringent Government Regulations for Information Security

Rapid Adoption of Cloud-Based Services & Wireless Communication

Opportunities:

Rise in E-commerce Penetration Across Industry Verticals

Demand For AI, Machine Learning and Block Chain Technologies

Challenges:

High Cost Associated with Cyber Security Tools

Growing Cyber Threat Owing to 5G Deployment

Growing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Deployment and Over-dependency on Cloud

The Global Cyber Security Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Enterprise Security, Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others), Industry Vertical (Aerospace and Defense, Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Others (Education, Media And Entertainment, and Transportation and Logistics)), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), Organisation Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprises), Solution (Identity and Access Management (IAM), Risk and Compliance Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Unified Threat Management (UTM), Firewall, Antivirus/Antimalware, Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), Security and Vulnerability Management, Disaster Recovery, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, Web Filtering, Others (Application Whitelisting and Patch Management))

Market Insights:

In April 2018, Symantec announced the development of a powerful threat detection technology, which was used by its world-class research teams. Symantecâ€™s Targeted Attack Analytics (TAA) enables ATP, thereby helping customers leverage advanced machine learning and discover targeted attacks.

Merger Acquisition:

In April 2018, IBM Security and McAfee extended their partnership to integrate IBM IRP with Data Exchange Layer (DXL) and provide better protection through automation and intelligence sharing. Additionally, In April 2018, Palo Alto Networks acquired Secdo, an Israel-based incidence response solution provider. With this acquisition, the company integrates its security operating platform with Secdoâ€™s endpoint detection and response capabilities to offer rapid detection and response services to enterprises.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

