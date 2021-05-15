Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2028

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is projected to be worth USD 4,587.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The antimicrobial/antibiotic susceptibility testing/antibiotic sensitivity testing market is observing high demand attributed to the growing prevalence of the infectious disease. In September 2020, Accelerate Diagnostics declared the receiving of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for novel product improvements to the Accelerate Pheno® system to enhance effectiveness and increase the antibiotic sensitivity testing /antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) menu system for blood infections. Russia, India, China, Brazil, and South Africa are major contributing countries, where 76% of the rise in antibiotic/antimicrobial consumption has been estimated.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The pandemic has substantially contributed to the downturn of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing industry, which has been left financially beleaguered since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown. Hence, the report highlights the financial obstacles that have slowed the progress of numerous businesses in this sector and disrupted the supply chains.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Precise Automation, Roche Diagnostics, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products Automated Laboratory Instruments Culture & Growth Media Consumables

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Antibacterial Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing Antiparasitic Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing Antifungal Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Drug Discovery & Development Clinical Diagnostics Epidemiology Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Disk Diffusion Etest Method Automated Susceptibility Testing Instruments Genotyping Method Agar Dilution

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Pharmaceutical Companies Diagnostic Centers Clinical Research Organizations Research Institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



Other significant aspects determining the global market remuneration over the projected timeline:

The global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market report elaborates on the diverse product range, as well as the scope of product application of this particular business vertical.

The report also encompasses other vital information associated with the global market, for instance, market share, production growth rate, net profit, and application segments.

The key factors like market concentration rate, raw material processing rate, current price trends, and estimated growth prospects of the industry have also been evaluated in this report.

The report draws a precise inference of the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market, giving details about the marketing approach of the leading companies, their market positions, and marketing channel development.

Additionally, the report encapsulates information related to the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in this industry, and briefs about the manufacturing cost structure.

