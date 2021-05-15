Market Xcel, as a leading Market Research Company in India, Assess, Examine and Audit Retail Research Projects Clean Environment Clean environment is a silver lining in these dark days, Though no amount of improvement in our climate can make up for the loss of lives, suffering and pain that people are going through, still, 70% respondents feel the positive change with respect to the outer environment.

Social distancing measures are reflecting in TV viewership. With the national channels pulling out old classics like Ramayana, Mahabharat, Circus, etc. from their archives, people are spending more time watching these family soaps together. Family quality time- a concept that was fading in the race of life has now gained prominence. Self isolation has also carved “my space” in our lives. Exploring forgotten habits/ passion in these lockdown hours is gaining momentum. The unhurried life is giving people their own space to get involved in activities like recreational cooking, rediscovering self talents, playing indoor games, etc.

We, as a leading market research company in India, assess, examine and audit retail research projects in a variety of domains like mobile,

We adopt quality designs coupled with a thorough and detailed execution, following International Standards and Best Practices. We use various sampling approaches in our studies:

National Representative Sample – When country based researches are conducted, we often choose a look-alike sample of the entire population, picking samples that represent the entire population in similar proportions, based on certain criteria.

Cluster Sampling – Under Cluster Sampling, the entire population is divided into groups/clusters, and clusters are then randomly taken up for researching.

Stratified Sampling – When the entire population under a research can be divided into different strata based on a certain criterion, and then random samples are picked from each stratum, it is stratified sampling.

