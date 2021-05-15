May 2021 Report on Global Bauxite Mining Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Australian Bauxite Limited

Sierra Minerals

Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd.

Queensland Alumina Limited

Alliance Mining Commodities Limited (AMC)

Tajik Aluminium Company

Iranian Aluminium Company

Alcoa

Tata Steel Europe Ltd.

Alufer Mining Limited

Halco Mining

Alumina Limited.

Malaysia

Vimetco N.V.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

Mitsubishi Aluminum Co., Ltd.

Access Industries

Major Types Covered

Major Applications Covered

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Bauxite Mining Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Bauxite Mining Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Bauxite Mining Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Bauxite Mining Market-Segmentation by Type

6 Global Bauxite Mining Market-Segmentation by Application

7 Global Bauxite Mining Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Australian Bauxite Limited

8.1.1 Australian Bauxite Limited Profile

8.1.2 Australian Bauxite Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Australian Bauxite Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Australian Bauxite Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Sierra Minerals

8.2.1 Sierra Minerals Profile

8.2.2 Sierra Minerals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Sierra Minerals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Sierra Minerals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd.

8.3.1 Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd. Profile

8.3.2 Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Queensland Alumina Limited

8.4.1 Queensland Alumina Limited Profile

8.4.2 Queensland Alumina Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Queensland Alumina Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Queensland Alumina Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Alliance Mining Commodities Limited (AMC)

8.5.1 Alliance Mining Commodities Limited (AMC) Profile

8.5.2 Alliance Mining Commodities Limited (AMC) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Alliance Mining Commodities Limited (AMC) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Alliance Mining Commodities Limited (AMC) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Tajik Aluminium Company

8.6.1 Tajik Aluminium Company Profile

8.6.2 Tajik Aluminium Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Tajik Aluminium Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Tajik Aluminium Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Iranian Aluminium Company

8.7.1 Iranian Aluminium Company Profile

8.7.2 Iranian Aluminium Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Iranian Aluminium Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Iranian Aluminium Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Alcoa

8.8.1 Alcoa Profile

8.8.2 Alcoa Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Alcoa Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Alcoa Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Tata Steel Europe Ltd.

8.9.1 Tata Steel Europe Ltd. Profile

8.9.2 Tata Steel Europe Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Tata Steel Europe Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Tata Steel Europe Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Alufer Mining Limited

8.10.1 Alufer Mining Limited Profile

8.10.2 Alufer Mining Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Alufer Mining Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Alufer Mining Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Halco Mining

8.11.1 Halco Mining Profile

8.11.2 Halco Mining Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Halco Mining Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Halco Mining Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Alumina Limited.

8.12.1 Alumina Limited. Profile

8.12.2 Alumina Limited. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Alumina Limited. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Alumina Limited. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Malaysia

8.13.1 Malaysia Profile

8.13.2 Malaysia Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Malaysia Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Malaysia Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Vimetco N.V.

8.14.1 Vimetco N.V. Profile

8.14.2 Vimetco N.V. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Vimetco N.V. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Vimetco N.V. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

8.15.1 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited Profile

8.15.2 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.16 Mitsubishi Aluminum Co., Ltd.

8.16.1 Mitsubishi Aluminum Co., Ltd. Profile

8.16.2 Mitsubishi Aluminum Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.16.3 Mitsubishi Aluminum Co., Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.16.4 Mitsubishi Aluminum Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.17 Access Industries

8.17.1 Access Industries Profile

8.17.2 Access Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.17.3 Access Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.17.4 Access Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Bauxite Mining Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Bauxite Mining Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Bauxite Mining Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Bauxite Mining Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Bauxite Mining Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Bauxite Mining Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Bauxite Mining Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Bauxite Mining Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Bauxite Mining by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Bauxite Mining Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Bauxite Mining Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Bauxite Mining Market PEST Analysis

….continued

