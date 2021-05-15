May 2021 Report on Global Poly (Dl-Lactic) Acid Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Hisun Biomaterials

Synbra Technology B.V

Shanghai Tongjieliang

Teijin

Jiuding Biological Engineering

Uhde Inventa-Fischer

Yangtzelabre

Shenzhen Esun Industrial

NatureWorks

Futerro

Major Types Covered

Low density

Medium density

High density

Major Applications Covered

Packaging

Fiber and Textile

Medical

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Poly (Dl-Lactic) Acid Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Poly (Dl-Lactic) Acid Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Poly (Dl-Lactic) Acid Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Poly (Dl-Lactic) Acid Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Low density

5.2 Medium density

5.3 High density

6 Global Poly (Dl-Lactic) Acid Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Packaging

6.2 Fiber and Textile

6.3 Medical

6.4 Others

7 Global Poly (Dl-Lactic) Acid Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Hisun Biomaterials

8.1.1 Hisun Biomaterials Profile

8.1.2 Hisun Biomaterials Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Hisun Biomaterials Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Hisun Biomaterials Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Synbra Technology B.V

8.2.1 Synbra Technology B.V Profile

8.2.2 Synbra Technology B.V Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Synbra Technology B.V Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Synbra Technology B.V Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Shanghai Tongjieliang

8.3.1 Shanghai Tongjieliang Profile

8.3.2 Shanghai Tongjieliang Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Shanghai Tongjieliang Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Shanghai Tongjieliang Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Teijin

8.4.1 Teijin Profile

8.4.2 Teijin Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Teijin Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Teijin Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Jiuding Biological Engineering

8.5.1 Jiuding Biological Engineering Profile

8.5.2 Jiuding Biological Engineering Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Jiuding Biological Engineering Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Jiuding Biological Engineering Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Uhde Inventa-Fischer

8.6.1 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Profile

8.6.2 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Uhde Inventa-Fischer Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Yangtzelabre

8.7.1 Yangtzelabre Profile

8.7.2 Yangtzelabre Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Yangtzelabre Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Yangtzelabre Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Shenzhen Esun Industrial

8.8.1 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Profile

8.8.2 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 NatureWorks

8.9.1 NatureWorks Profile

8.9.2 NatureWorks Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 NatureWorks Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 NatureWorks Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Futerro

8.10.1 Futerro Profile

8.10.2 Futerro Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Futerro Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Futerro Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Poly (Dl-Lactic) Acid Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Poly (Dl-Lactic) Acid Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Poly (Dl-Lactic) Acid Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Poly (Dl-Lactic) Acid Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Poly (Dl-Lactic) Acid Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Poly (Dl-Lactic) Acid Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Poly (Dl-Lactic) Acid Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Poly (Dl-Lactic) Acid Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Poly (Dl-Lactic) Acid by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Poly (Dl-Lactic) Acid Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Poly (Dl-Lactic) Acid Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Poly (Dl-Lactic) Acid Market PEST Analysis

….continued

