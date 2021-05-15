May 2021 Report on Global Ink Solvents Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Celanese Corporation
Solvay AG
Ashland Inc
Vertec Biosolvents Inc
Dow
BASF SE
Arkema S.A.
Ineos AG
Omnova Solutions
Evonik Industries AG
Eastman Chemical Company
LOTTE CHEMICAl
Major Types Covered
Alcohols
Acetates
Hydrocarbons
Others
Major Applications Covered
Flexible Packaging
Printing Industry
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Ink Solvents Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Ink Solvents Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Ink Solvents Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Ink Solvents Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Alcohols
5.2 Acetates
5.3 Hydrocarbons
5.4 Others
6 Global Ink Solvents Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Flexible Packaging
6.2 Printing Industry
6.3 Others
7 Global Ink Solvents Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Celanese Corporation
8.1.1 Celanese Corporation Profile
8.1.2 Celanese Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Celanese Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Celanese Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Solvay AG
8.2.1 Solvay AG Profile
8.2.2 Solvay AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Solvay AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Solvay AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Ashland Inc
8.3.1 Ashland Inc Profile
8.3.2 Ashland Inc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Ashland Inc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Ashland Inc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Vertec Biosolvents Inc
8.4.1 Vertec Biosolvents Inc Profile
8.4.2 Vertec Biosolvents Inc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Vertec Biosolvents Inc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Vertec Biosolvents Inc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Dow
8.5.1 Dow Profile
8.5.2 Dow Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Dow Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Dow Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 BASF SE
8.6.1 BASF SE Profile
8.6.2 BASF SE Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 BASF SE Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 BASF SE Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Arkema S.A.
8.7.1 Arkema S.A. Profile
8.7.2 Arkema S.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Arkema S.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Arkema S.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Ineos AG
8.8.1 Ineos AG Profile
8.8.2 Ineos AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Ineos AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Ineos AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Omnova Solutions
8.9.1 Omnova Solutions Profile
8.9.2 Omnova Solutions Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Omnova Solutions Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Omnova Solutions Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 Evonik Industries AG
8.10.1 Evonik Industries AG Profile
8.10.2 Evonik Industries AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 Evonik Industries AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 Evonik Industries AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.11 Eastman Chemical Company
8.11.1 Eastman Chemical Company Profile
8.11.2 Eastman Chemical Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.11.3 Eastman Chemical Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.11.4 Eastman Chemical Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.12 LOTTE CHEMICAl
8.12.1 LOTTE CHEMICAl Profile
8.12.2 LOTTE CHEMICAl Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.12.3 LOTTE CHEMICAl Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.12.4 LOTTE CHEMICAl Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Ink Solvents Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Ink Solvents Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Ink Solvents Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Ink Solvents Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Ink Solvents Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Ink Solvents Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Ink Solvents Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Ink Solvents Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Ink Solvents by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Ink Solvents Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Ink Solvents Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Ink Solvents Market PEST Analysis
….continued
