May 2021 Report on Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
LAMILUX
CCP Composites
Toray Industries
Kemrock Exports
Hexcel
Major Types Covered
GFRP
CFRP
AFRP
Major Applications Covered
Residential
Industrial
Aerospace
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 GFRP
5.2 CFRP
5.3 AFRP
6 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Residential
6.2 Industrial
6.3 Aerospace
6.4 Others
7 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 LAMILUX
8.1.1 LAMILUX Profile
8.1.2 LAMILUX Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 LAMILUX Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 LAMILUX Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 CCP Composites
8.2.1 CCP Composites Profile
8.2.2 CCP Composites Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 CCP Composites Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 CCP Composites Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Toray Industries
8.3.1 Toray Industries Profile
8.3.2 Toray Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Toray Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Toray Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Kemrock Exports
8.4.1 Kemrock Exports Profile
8.4.2 Kemrock Exports Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Kemrock Exports Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Kemrock Exports Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Hexcel
8.5.1 Hexcel Profile
8.5.2 Hexcel Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Hexcel Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Hexcel Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Fiber Reinforced Polymer by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market PEST Analysis
….continued
