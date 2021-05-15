May 2021 Report on Global Natural Stone and Marble Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Dimpomar, Rochas Portuguesas, Lda

Fox Marble Holdings plc

Topalidis S.A.

Beltrami

Brachot-Hermant nv

Bateig

Marazzi Group S.p.A.

Feelystone

Hellenic Granite Co. S.A.

Tarmac CZ a. s.

Trimline Group

Aggregate Industries

Szerelmey

Marble & Granite

Levatina y Asociados Minerals SA

LSR Group

Cosentino SA

Major Types Covered

Natural stone

Marble

Major Applications Covered

Building market

Furniture Market

Installation and Operations & Maintenance

Graveyard Stones

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Natural Stone and Marble Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Natural Stone and Marble Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Natural Stone and Marble Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Natural Stone and Marble Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Natural stone

5.2 Marble

6 Global Natural Stone and Marble Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Building market

6.2 Furniture Market

6.3 Installation and Operations & Maintenance

6.4 Graveyard Stones

6.5 Others

7 Global Natural Stone and Marble Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Dimpomar, Rochas Portuguesas, Lda

8.1.1 Dimpomar, Rochas Portuguesas, Lda Profile

8.1.2 Dimpomar, Rochas Portuguesas, Lda Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Dimpomar, Rochas Portuguesas, Lda Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Dimpomar, Rochas Portuguesas, Lda Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Fox Marble Holdings plc

8.2.1 Fox Marble Holdings plc Profile

8.2.2 Fox Marble Holdings plc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Fox Marble Holdings plc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Fox Marble Holdings plc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Topalidis S.A.

8.3.1 Topalidis S.A. Profile

8.3.2 Topalidis S.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Topalidis S.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Topalidis S.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Beltrami

8.4.1 Beltrami Profile

8.4.2 Beltrami Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Beltrami Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Beltrami Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Brachot-Hermant nv

8.5.1 Brachot-Hermant nv Profile

8.5.2 Brachot-Hermant nv Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Brachot-Hermant nv Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Brachot-Hermant nv Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Bateig

8.6.1 Bateig Profile

8.6.2 Bateig Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Bateig Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Bateig Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Marazzi Group S.p.A.

8.7.1 Marazzi Group S.p.A. Profile

8.7.2 Marazzi Group S.p.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Marazzi Group S.p.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Marazzi Group S.p.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Feelystone

8.8.1 Feelystone Profile

8.8.2 Feelystone Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Feelystone Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Feelystone Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Hellenic Granite Co. S.A.

8.9.1 Hellenic Granite Co. S.A. Profile

8.9.2 Hellenic Granite Co. S.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Hellenic Granite Co. S.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Hellenic Granite Co. S.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Tarmac CZ a. s.

8.10.1 Tarmac CZ a. s. Profile

8.10.2 Tarmac CZ a. s. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Tarmac CZ a. s. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Tarmac CZ a. s. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Trimline Group

8.11.1 Trimline Group Profile

8.11.2 Trimline Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Trimline Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Trimline Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Aggregate Industries

8.12.1 Aggregate Industries Profile

8.12.2 Aggregate Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Aggregate Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Aggregate Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Szerelmey

8.13.1 Szerelmey Profile

8.13.2 Szerelmey Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Szerelmey Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Szerelmey Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Marble & Granite

8.14.1 Marble & Granite Profile

8.14.2 Marble & Granite Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Marble & Granite Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Marble & Granite Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Levatina y Asociados Minerals SA

8.15.1 Levatina y Asociados Minerals SA Profile

8.15.2 Levatina y Asociados Minerals SA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Levatina y Asociados Minerals SA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Levatina y Asociados Minerals SA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.16 LSR Group

8.16.1 LSR Group Profile

8.16.2 LSR Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.16.3 LSR Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.16.4 LSR Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.17 Cosentino SA

8.17.1 Cosentino SA Profile

8.17.2 Cosentino SA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.17.3 Cosentino SA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.17.4 Cosentino SA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Natural Stone and Marble Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Natural Stone and Marble Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Natural Stone and Marble Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Natural Stone and Marble Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Natural Stone and Marble Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Natural Stone and Marble Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Natural Stone and Marble Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Natural Stone and Marble Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Natural Stone and Marble by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Natural Stone and Marble Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Natural Stone and Marble Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Natural Stone and Marble Market PEST Analysis

….continued

