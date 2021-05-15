May 2021 Report on Global Quenched & Tempered Steel Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

DYNACAST

SSAB

Bisalloy Steels

The Dillinger Group

ArcelorMittal

ThyssenKrupp

NLMK Group

Major Types Covered

80 Grade

400 Grade

500 Grade

Other

Major Applications Covered

Earthmoving Equipments

Transport Equipments

Lifting Equipments

Mining Equipments

Bridges and Buildings

Storage Tanks

Gear Wheels

Penstocks

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Quenched & Tempered Steel Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Quenched & Tempered Steel Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Quenched & Tempered Steel Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Quenched & Tempered Steel Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 80 Grade

5.2 400 Grade

5.3 500 Grade

5.4 Other

6 Global Quenched & Tempered Steel Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Earthmoving Equipments

6.2 Transport Equipments

6.3 Lifting Equipments

6.4 Mining Equipments

6.5 Bridges and Buildings

6.6 Storage Tanks

6.7 Gear Wheels

6.8 Penstocks

6.9 Others

7 Global Quenched & Tempered Steel Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 DYNACAST

8.1.1 DYNACAST Profile

8.1.2 DYNACAST Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 DYNACAST Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 DYNACAST Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 SSAB

8.2.1 SSAB Profile

8.2.2 SSAB Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 SSAB Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 SSAB Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Bisalloy Steels

8.3.1 Bisalloy Steels Profile

8.3.2 Bisalloy Steels Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Bisalloy Steels Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Bisalloy Steels Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 The Dillinger Group

8.4.1 The Dillinger Group Profile

8.4.2 The Dillinger Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 The Dillinger Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 The Dillinger Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 ArcelorMittal

8.5.1 ArcelorMittal Profile

8.5.2 ArcelorMittal Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 ArcelorMittal Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 ArcelorMittal Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 ThyssenKrupp

8.6.1 ThyssenKrupp Profile

8.6.2 ThyssenKrupp Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 ThyssenKrupp Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 ThyssenKrupp Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 NLMK Group

8.7.1 NLMK Group Profile

8.7.2 NLMK Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 NLMK Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 NLMK Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Quenched & Tempered Steel Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Quenched & Tempered Steel Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Quenched & Tempered Steel Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Quenched & Tempered Steel Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Quenched & Tempered Steel Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Quenched & Tempered Steel Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Quenched & Tempered Steel Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Quenched & Tempered Steel Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Quenched & Tempered Steel by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Quenched & Tempered Steel Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Quenched & Tempered Steel Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Quenched & Tempered Steel Market PEST Analysis

….continued

