Global Paints And Varnishes Industry Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Caparol (DAW)

Sherwin-William

BASF

Berger

Hempel

Oasis Amercoat

RPM

Jotun

National Paints

Paintco

Akzo Nobel

Sigma (PPG)

Raghagan

Ocean Paints

Al-Jazeera Paints

Rose Paint

Axaltas (DuPont)

Major Types Covered

Water-borne paints and varnishes

Solvent-borne paints and varnishes

Others

Major Applications Covered

Transportations paints and varnishes

Industrial paints and varnishes

Construction paints and varnishes

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Paints And Varnishes Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Paints And Varnishes Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Paints And Varnishes Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Paints And Varnishes Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Water-borne paints and varnishes

5.2 Solvent-borne paints and varnishes

5.3 Others

6 Global Paints And Varnishes Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Transportations paints and varnishes

6.2 Industrial paints and varnishes

6.3 Construction paints and varnishes

7 Global Paints And Varnishes Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

….continued

