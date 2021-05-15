Global Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Xiangyu Film

Polinas

Kanghui Petrochemical

SKC

Polyplex Group

PT Trias Sentosa

Jiangxu Yuxing

Kolon

Fuweifilm

Mitsubishi

Indopoly Group

Hyosung Corporation

SRF

DuPont Teijin

China Lucky

Coveme

Toray

Anhuiguofeng

Uflex

JBF RAK

Terphane

Jiangsu Zhongda New Material

Bruckner

Jiangsu Shuangxing Color Plastic New Matertals

ANDRITZ

Major Types Covered

Universal Film

Electrical Insulating Film

Capacitor Film

Laminating Film

Major Applications Covered

Packaging

Insulating Material

Electronic

Imaging

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Universal Film

5.2 Electrical Insulating Film

5.3 Capacitor Film

5.4 Laminating Film

6 Global Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Packaging

6.2 Insulating Material

6.3 Electronic

6.4 Imaging

6.5 Others

7 Global Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

….continued

