Global Pu 1-Component System Industry Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
COIM S.P.A
HEBEI CANGZHOU DAHUA GROUP CO. LTD
Bayer AG
Huntsman Corporation
Nippon Polyurethane Industry Co. Ltd
Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
FXI-Foamex Innovations
Dow Chemical
E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)
ITWC INC
CHEMATUR INTERNATIONAL AB
KUMHO MITSUI CHEMICALS INC.
Yantai Wanhua Polyurethanes Co. Ltd.
BASF SE (Parent)
Chemtura Corporation
Major Types Covered
DIELECTRIC ELASTOMERS
PU 1-Component Coating System
PU 1-Component Adhesive System
Major Applications Covered
Adhesives & Sealants
Elastomers & binders
Paints& Coatings
Footwear
Furniture and Interiors
Construction
Others (E)
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Content
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Pu 1-Component System Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Pu 1-Component System Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Pu 1-Component System Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Pu 1-Component System Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 DIELECTRIC ELASTOMERS
5.2 PU 1-Component Coating System
5.3 PU 1-Component Adhesive System
6 Global Pu 1-Component System Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Adhesives & Sealants
6.2 Elastomers & binders
6.3 Paints& Coatings
6.4 Footwear
6.5 Furniture and Interiors
6.6 Construction
6.7 Others (E)
7 Global Pu 1-Component System Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
