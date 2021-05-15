May 2021 Report on Global Wine Packaging Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Orara Group

Merry Pak

DKM Wine Packaging

Scholle

WBC

Accent Wine Packaging

Brick Packaging

Acorn

Nashville

Box Kraft

Vinkem Packaging

Pionner Packaging

Major Types Covered

Plastic

Paper

Foam

Wood

Others

Major Applications Covered

Red Wine

White Wine

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Wine Packaging Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Wine Packaging Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Wine Packaging Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Wine Packaging Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Plastic

5.2 Paper

5.3 Foam

5.4 Wood

5.5 Others

6 Global Wine Packaging Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Red Wine

6.2 White Wine

7 Global Wine Packaging Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Orara Group

8.1.1 Orara Group Profile

8.1.2 Orara Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Orara Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Orara Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Merry Pak

8.2.1 Merry Pak Profile

8.2.2 Merry Pak Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Merry Pak Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Merry Pak Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 DKM Wine Packaging

8.3.1 DKM Wine Packaging Profile

8.3.2 DKM Wine Packaging Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 DKM Wine Packaging Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 DKM Wine Packaging Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Scholle

8.4.1 Scholle Profile

8.4.2 Scholle Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Scholle Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Scholle Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 WBC

8.5.1 WBC Profile

8.5.2 WBC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 WBC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 WBC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Accent Wine Packaging

8.6.1 Accent Wine Packaging Profile

8.6.2 Accent Wine Packaging Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Accent Wine Packaging Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Accent Wine Packaging Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Brick Packaging

8.7.1 Brick Packaging Profile

8.7.2 Brick Packaging Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Brick Packaging Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Brick Packaging Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Acorn

8.8.1 Acorn Profile

8.8.2 Acorn Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Acorn Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Acorn Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Nashville

8.9.1 Nashville Profile

8.9.2 Nashville Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Nashville Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Nashville Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Box Kraft

8.10.1 Box Kraft Profile

8.10.2 Box Kraft Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Box Kraft Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Box Kraft Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Vinkem Packaging

8.11.1 Vinkem Packaging Profile

8.11.2 Vinkem Packaging Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Vinkem Packaging Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Vinkem Packaging Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Pionner Packaging

8.12.1 Pionner Packaging Profile

8.12.2 Pionner Packaging Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Pionner Packaging Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Pionner Packaging Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Wine Packaging Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Wine Packaging Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Wine Packaging Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Wine Packaging Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Wine Packaging Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Wine Packaging Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Wine Packaging Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Wine Packaging Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Wine Packaging by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Wine Packaging Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Wine Packaging Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Wine Packaging Market PEST Analysis

….continued

