May 2021 Report on Global Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Crown Holdings

American International Container

Ball

Berry Plastics

Tetra Pak

Bolton

Blue Ridge Paper Products

Ardagh

Applied Extrusion Technologies

Amcor

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Application 1

6.2 Application 2

6.3 Application 3

7 Global Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Crown Holdings

8.1.1 Crown Holdings Profile

8.1.2 Crown Holdings Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Crown Holdings Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Crown Holdings Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 American International Container

8.2.1 American International Container Profile

8.2.2 American International Container Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 American International Container Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 American International Container Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Ball

8.3.1 Ball Profile

8.3.2 Ball Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Ball Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Ball Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Berry Plastics

8.4.1 Berry Plastics Profile

8.4.2 Berry Plastics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Berry Plastics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Berry Plastics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Tetra Pak

8.5.1 Tetra Pak Profile

8.5.2 Tetra Pak Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Tetra Pak Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Tetra Pak Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Bolton

8.6.1 Bolton Profile

8.6.2 Bolton Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Bolton Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Bolton Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Blue Ridge Paper Products

8.7.1 Blue Ridge Paper Products Profile

8.7.2 Blue Ridge Paper Products Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Blue Ridge Paper Products Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Blue Ridge Paper Products Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Ardagh

8.8.1 Ardagh Profile

8.8.2 Ardagh Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Ardagh Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Ardagh Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Applied Extrusion Technologies

8.9.1 Applied Extrusion Technologies Profile

8.9.2 Applied Extrusion Technologies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Applied Extrusion Technologies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Applied Extrusion Technologies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Amcor

8.10.1 Amcor Profile

8.10.2 Amcor Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Amcor Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Amcor Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market PEST Analysis

….continued

