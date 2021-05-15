May 2021 Report on Global Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Crown Holdings
American International Container
Ball
Berry Plastics
Tetra Pak
Bolton
Blue Ridge Paper Products
Ardagh
Applied Extrusion Technologies
Amcor
Major Types Covered
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
Major Applications Covered
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Type 1
5.2 Type 2
5.3 Type 3
6 Global Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Application 1
6.2 Application 2
6.3 Application 3
7 Global Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Crown Holdings
8.1.1 Crown Holdings Profile
8.1.2 Crown Holdings Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Crown Holdings Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Crown Holdings Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 American International Container
8.2.1 American International Container Profile
8.2.2 American International Container Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 American International Container Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 American International Container Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Ball
8.3.1 Ball Profile
8.3.2 Ball Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Ball Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Ball Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Berry Plastics
8.4.1 Berry Plastics Profile
8.4.2 Berry Plastics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Berry Plastics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Berry Plastics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Tetra Pak
8.5.1 Tetra Pak Profile
8.5.2 Tetra Pak Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Tetra Pak Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Tetra Pak Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Bolton
8.6.1 Bolton Profile
8.6.2 Bolton Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Bolton Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Bolton Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Blue Ridge Paper Products
8.7.1 Blue Ridge Paper Products Profile
8.7.2 Blue Ridge Paper Products Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Blue Ridge Paper Products Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Blue Ridge Paper Products Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Ardagh
8.8.1 Ardagh Profile
8.8.2 Ardagh Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Ardagh Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Ardagh Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Applied Extrusion Technologies
8.9.1 Applied Extrusion Technologies Profile
8.9.2 Applied Extrusion Technologies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Applied Extrusion Technologies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Applied Extrusion Technologies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 Amcor
8.10.1 Amcor Profile
8.10.2 Amcor Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 Amcor Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 Amcor Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Packaging Market PEST Analysis
….continued
