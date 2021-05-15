May 2021 Report on Global Emergency Blankets Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Junkin Safety Appliance Company

Ferno (UK) Limited

HUM

Zhangjiagang Xiehe Medical Apparatus & Instruments

Attucho

Geratherm Medical.

AKLA

Taumediplast

Red Leaf

Oscar Boscarol

ME.BER.

O-Two Medical Technologies Inc.

Major Types Covered

Aluminum

Wool

Fiberglass

Polyester

Cotton

Major Applications Covered

Fire

Isothermal

Warming

Refrigerant

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Emergency Blankets Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Emergency Blankets Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Emergency Blankets Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Emergency Blankets Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Aluminum

5.2 Wool

5.3 Fiberglass

5.4 Polyester

5.5 Cotton

6 Global Emergency Blankets Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Fire

6.2 Isothermal

6.3 Warming

6.4 Refrigerant

6.5 Others

7 Global Emergency Blankets Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Junkin Safety Appliance Company

8.1.1 Junkin Safety Appliance Company Profile

8.1.2 Junkin Safety Appliance Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Junkin Safety Appliance Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Junkin Safety Appliance Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Ferno (UK) Limited

8.2.1 Ferno (UK) Limited Profile

8.2.2 Ferno (UK) Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Ferno (UK) Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Ferno (UK) Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 HUM

8.3.1 HUM Profile

8.3.2 HUM Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 HUM Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 HUM Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Zhangjiagang Xiehe Medical Apparatus & Instruments

8.4.1 Zhangjiagang Xiehe Medical Apparatus & Instruments Profile

8.4.2 Zhangjiagang Xiehe Medical Apparatus & Instruments Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Zhangjiagang Xiehe Medical Apparatus & Instruments Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Zhangjiagang Xiehe Medical Apparatus & Instruments Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Attucho

8.5.1 Attucho Profile

8.5.2 Attucho Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Attucho Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Attucho Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Geratherm Medical.

8.6.1 Geratherm Medical. Profile

8.6.2 Geratherm Medical. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Geratherm Medical. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Geratherm Medical. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 AKLA

8.7.1 AKLA Profile

8.7.2 AKLA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 AKLA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 AKLA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Taumediplast

8.8.1 Taumediplast Profile

8.8.2 Taumediplast Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Taumediplast Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Taumediplast Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Red Leaf

8.9.1 Red Leaf Profile

8.9.2 Red Leaf Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Red Leaf Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Red Leaf Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Oscar Boscarol

8.10.1 Oscar Boscarol Profile

8.10.2 Oscar Boscarol Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Oscar Boscarol Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Oscar Boscarol Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 ME.BER.

8.11.1 ME.BER. Profile

8.11.2 ME.BER. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 ME.BER. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 ME.BER. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 O-Two Medical Technologies Inc.

8.12.1 O-Two Medical Technologies Inc. Profile

8.12.2 O-Two Medical Technologies Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 O-Two Medical Technologies Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 O-Two Medical Technologies Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Emergency Blankets Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Emergency Blankets Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Emergency Blankets Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Emergency Blankets Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Emergency Blankets Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Emergency Blankets Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Emergency Blankets Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Emergency Blankets Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Emergency Blankets by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Emergency Blankets Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Emergency Blankets Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Emergency Blankets Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Emergency Blankets Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Emergency Blankets Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Emergency Blankets Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Emergency Blankets Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Emergency Blankets Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Emergency Blankets Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Emergency Blankets Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Emergency Blankets by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Emergency Blankets Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Emergency Blankets Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Emergency Blankets Market PEST Analysis

….continued

