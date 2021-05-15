May 2021 Report on Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Ashland Inc.

E.I Dupont

Clariant AG

DOW Chemical Company

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Akzonobel N.V.

BASF SE

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Albemarle Corp.

Halliburton

Flotek Industries Inc.

Solvay SA.

Schlumberger Limited

Major Types Covered

Gelling Agents

Friction Reducers

Surfactants

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Acids

Others

Major Applications Covered

Hydraulic Fracturing

Matrix Acidization

Acid Fracking

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Gelling Agents

5.2 Friction Reducers

5.3 Surfactants

5.4 Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

5.5 Acids

5.6 Others

6 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Hydraulic Fracturing

6.2 Matrix Acidization

6.3 Acid Fracking

6.4 Others

7 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Ashland Inc.

8.1.1 Ashland Inc. Profile

8.1.2 Ashland Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Ashland Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Ashland Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 E.I Dupont

8.2.1 E.I Dupont Profile

8.2.2 E.I Dupont Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 E.I Dupont Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 E.I Dupont Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Clariant AG

8.3.1 Clariant AG Profile

8.3.2 Clariant AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Clariant AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Clariant AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 DOW Chemical Company

8.4.1 DOW Chemical Company Profile

8.4.2 DOW Chemical Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 DOW Chemical Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 DOW Chemical Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Baker Hughes Incorporated

8.5.1 Baker Hughes Incorporated Profile

8.5.2 Baker Hughes Incorporated Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Baker Hughes Incorporated Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Baker Hughes Incorporated Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Akzonobel N.V.

8.6.1 Akzonobel N.V. Profile

8.6.2 Akzonobel N.V. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Akzonobel N.V. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Akzonobel N.V. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 BASF SE

8.7.1 BASF SE Profile

8.7.2 BASF SE Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 BASF SE Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 BASF SE Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

8.8.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Profile

8.8.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Albemarle Corp.

8.9.1 Albemarle Corp. Profile

8.9.2 Albemarle Corp. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Albemarle Corp. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Albemarle Corp. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Halliburton

8.10.1 Halliburton Profile

8.10.2 Halliburton Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Halliburton Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Halliburton Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Flotek Industries Inc.

8.11.1 Flotek Industries Inc. Profile

8.11.2 Flotek Industries Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Flotek Industries Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Flotek Industries Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Solvay SA.

8.12.1 Solvay SA. Profile

8.12.2 Solvay SA. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Solvay SA. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Solvay SA. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Schlumberger Limited

8.13.1 Schlumberger Limited Profile

8.13.2 Schlumberger Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Schlumberger Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Schlumberger Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market PEST Analysis

….continued

