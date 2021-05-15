May 2021 Report on Global Green Chemicals Industry Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Eni

DSM

Green Biologics

GGC

INEOS Group

Cargill

Enerkem

DuPont Industrial Biosciences

Greenchemicals SpA

SK

Braskem

Thermax

InKemia

Major Types Covered

Bio-Ethanol

Sugar & Starch

Animal Fats

Vegetable Oils

Others

Major Applications Covered

Healthcare Industries

Food Processing Industries

Construction Industries

Automobiles Industries

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Green Chemicals Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Green Chemicals Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Green Chemicals Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Green Chemicals Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Bio-Ethanol

5.2 Sugar & Starch

5.3 Animal Fats

5.4 Vegetable Oils

5.5 Others

6 Global Green Chemicals Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Healthcare Industries

6.2 Food Processing Industries

6.3 Construction Industries

6.4 Automobiles Industries

7 Global Green Chemicals Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Eni

8.1.1 Eni Profile

8.1.2 Eni Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Eni Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Eni Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 DSM

8.2.1 DSM Profile

8.2.2 DSM Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 DSM Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 DSM Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Green Biologics

8.3.1 Green Biologics Profile

8.3.2 Green Biologics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Green Biologics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Green Biologics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 GGC

8.4.1 GGC Profile

8.4.2 GGC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 GGC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 GGC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 INEOS Group

8.5.1 INEOS Group Profile

8.5.2 INEOS Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 INEOS Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 INEOS Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Cargill

8.6.1 Cargill Profile

8.6.2 Cargill Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Cargill Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Cargill Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Enerkem

8.7.1 Enerkem Profile

8.7.2 Enerkem Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Enerkem Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Enerkem Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 DuPont Industrial Biosciences

8.8.1 DuPont Industrial Biosciences Profile

8.8.2 DuPont Industrial Biosciences Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 DuPont Industrial Biosciences Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 DuPont Industrial Biosciences Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Greenchemicals SpA

8.9.1 Greenchemicals SpA Profile

8.9.2 Greenchemicals SpA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Greenchemicals SpA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Greenchemicals SpA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 SK

8.10.1 SK Profile

8.10.2 SK Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 SK Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 SK Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Braskem

8.11.1 Braskem Profile

8.11.2 Braskem Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Braskem Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Braskem Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Thermax

8.12.1 Thermax Profile

8.12.2 Thermax Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Thermax Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Thermax Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 InKemia

8.13.1 InKemia Profile

8.13.2 InKemia Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 InKemia Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 InKemia Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Green Chemicals Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Green Chemicals Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Green Chemicals Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Green Chemicals Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Green Chemicals Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Green Chemicals Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Green Chemicals Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Green Chemicals Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Green Chemicals by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Green Chemicals Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Green Chemicals Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Green Chemicals Market PEST Analysis

….continued

