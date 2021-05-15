May 2021 Report on Global Polyamide-Imide Resins Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Mitsubishi Shoji

Elantas

Axalta Coating System

Solvay SA

Toyobo

Major Types Covered

Acid Chloride Route

Diisocyanate Route

Others

Major Applications Covered

Architectural

Automotive

Food Packaging

Industrial

Marine

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Polyamide-Imide Resins Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Polyamide-Imide Resins Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Polyamide-Imide Resins Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Polyamide-Imide Resins Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Acid Chloride Route

5.2 Diisocyanate Route

5.3 Others

6 Global Polyamide-Imide Resins Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Architectural

6.2 Automotive

6.3 Food Packaging

6.4 Industrial

6.5 Marine

6.6 Others

7 Global Polyamide-Imide Resins Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Mitsubishi Shoji

8.1.1 Mitsubishi Shoji Profile

8.1.2 Mitsubishi Shoji Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Mitsubishi Shoji Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Mitsubishi Shoji Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Elantas

8.2.1 Elantas Profile

8.2.2 Elantas Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Elantas Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Elantas Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Axalta Coating System

8.3.1 Axalta Coating System Profile

8.3.2 Axalta Coating System Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Axalta Coating System Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Axalta Coating System Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Solvay SA

8.4.1 Solvay SA Profile

8.4.2 Solvay SA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Solvay SA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Solvay SA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Toyobo

8.5.1 Toyobo Profile

8.5.2 Toyobo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Toyobo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Toyobo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Polyamide-Imide Resins Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Polyamide-Imide Resins Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Polyamide-Imide Resins Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Polyamide-Imide Resins Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Polyamide-Imide Resins Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Polyamide-Imide Resins Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Polyamide-Imide Resins Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Polyamide-Imide Resins Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Polyamide-Imide Resins by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Polyamide-Imide Resins Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Polyamide-Imide Resins Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Polyamide-Imide Resins Market PEST Analysis

….continued

