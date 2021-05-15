May 2021 Report on Global Shape Memory Polymer Industry Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

MedShape

Spintech

EndoShape

Covestro

BASF

Evonik

Mitsubishi and SMP Technologies

Syzygy Memory Plastics

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Shape Memory Polymer Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Shape Memory Polymer Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Shape Memory Polymer Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Shape Memory Polymer Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global Shape Memory Polymer Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Automotive

6.2 Aerospace

6.3 Construction

7 Global Shape Memory Polymer Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 MedShape

8.1.1 MedShape Profile

8.1.2 MedShape Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 MedShape Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 MedShape Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Spintech

8.2.1 Spintech Profile

8.2.2 Spintech Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Spintech Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Spintech Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 EndoShape

8.3.1 EndoShape Profile

8.3.2 EndoShape Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 EndoShape Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 EndoShape Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Covestro

8.4.1 Covestro Profile

8.4.2 Covestro Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Covestro Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Covestro Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 BASF

8.5.1 BASF Profile

8.5.2 BASF Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 BASF Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 BASF Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Evonik

8.6.1 Evonik Profile

8.6.2 Evonik Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Evonik Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Evonik Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Mitsubishi and SMP Technologies

8.7.1 Mitsubishi and SMP Technologies Profile

8.7.2 Mitsubishi and SMP Technologies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Mitsubishi and SMP Technologies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Mitsubishi and SMP Technologies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Syzygy Memory Plastics

8.8.1 Syzygy Memory Plastics Profile

8.8.2 Syzygy Memory Plastics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Syzygy Memory Plastics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Syzygy Memory Plastics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Shape Memory Polymer Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Shape Memory Polymer Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Shape Memory Polymer Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Shape Memory Polymer Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Shape Memory Polymer Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Shape Memory Polymer Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Shape Memory Polymer Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Shape Memory Polymer Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Shape Memory Polymer by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Shape Memory Polymer Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Shape Memory Polymer Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Shape Memory Polymer Market PEST Analysis

….continued

