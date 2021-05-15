Household Furniture Market to witness excellent Growth by 2027 | Kimball International, Herman Miller, KOKUYO

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 164 pages on title ‘Global Household Furniture Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027’ with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as HNI Corporation (United States), Kimball International, Inc. (United States), Herman Miller, Inc. (United States), KOKUYO (Japan), Ikea (Sweden), Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. (United States), La-Z-Boy(United States), Godrej Interio (India) and Flexsteel(United States)

Summary

Global Household Furniture Market Overview:

Market Drivers

Growing in the demand for reasonably priced furniture has placed a premium on the economical use of wood

the increasing number of the nuclear family unit is increasing resulting in demand for portable and space-saving products



Market Trend

Demand for Eco-Friendly Furniture

The Emerging demand for multifunctional furniture

Restraints

Fluctuated price of raw material

Opportunities

Additionally, increasing demand for living room furniture followed by bedroom and kitchen and dining furniture is anticipated to drive the market

Challenges

Stringent Government regulations on Wood furniture environment concer

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are HNI Corporation (United States), Kimball International, Inc. (United States), Herman Miller, Inc. (United States), KOKUYO (Japan), Ikea (Sweden), Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. (United States), La-Z-Boy(United States), Godrej Interio (India) and Flexsteel(United States). Analyst at HTF MI see United States Vendors to retain maximum share of Global Household Furniture market by 2025. Considering Market by Distribution Channel, the sub-segment i.e. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets will boost the Household Furniture market. Considering Market by Material, the sub-segment i.e. Metal will boost the Household Furniture market.

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Household Furniture market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Household Furniture market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Household Furniture Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Household Furnituremarket. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Household Furniture Market. (Introduction)

