Managed Detection and Response Market Seeking Excellent Growth by 2027 | eSentire, FireEye, F-Secure

Global Managed Detection and Response Market Overview:

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) helps to detect threats and cyber-attacks and respond to them accordingly, thereby helping enterprises protect their cyber infrastructure from attacks. MDR services detect threats, intrusions, and malicious activities on organizations and direct them to respond proactively to such attacks. MDR service vendors provide the combination of technology solutions with in-house security professionals and analysts that help the enterprises. MDR service providers offer help to reduce the risks of potential attacks and provide real-time protection to organizations. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Arctic Wolf Networks (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), CrowdStrike (United States), eSentire (Canada), FireEye (United States), F-Secure (Finland), IBM (United States), Kudelski Security (Switzerland), mnemonic (Norway), NetWorks Group (United States), Optiv Security (United States), Paladion (India), Digital Guardian (United States), Atos (France) and Ankura (United States).

On the basis of geography, the market of Managed Detection and Response has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by End User Industry, the sub-segment i.e. BFSI will boost the Managed Detection and Response market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Organization Size, the sub-segment i.e. Small and Medium Enterprises will boost the Managed Detection and Response market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Deployment, the sub-segment i.e. On-Premises will boost the Managed Detection and Response market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Security Type, the sub-segment i.e. Endpoint Security will boost the Managed Detection and Response market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers

Rising Incidents of Cyber-Attacks and Threats

Shortage of Cybersecurity Professionals and Budget Constraints

Market Trend

Technological Proliferation and Increasing Penetration of IoT

Restraints

Lack of Trust in Third-Party Applications

Opportunities

Introduction of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Managed Detection and Response Services

Increasing Adoption of MDR Across SMES

Challenges

Lack of Modern IT Infrastructure

Major Market Developments:

In Jun 2020, Atos announces an agreement to acquire Paladion. This acquisition will bring Managed Detection & Response (MDR) capabilities to the Atos portfolio and create the next generation of Atos’ Prescriptive Security Operations Center offering., and In May 2020, Ankura announced that it has acquired UnitedLex’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) business. The acquisition complements and expands Ankura’s Cybersecurity and Privacy capabilities and directly extends its existing Cyber Adversary Threat and Compromise Hunting (CATCH) services.

In Feb 2020, Digital Guardian announced the launch of its Managed Detection & Response (MDR) service, giving organizations a comprehensive data protection solution with 24/7 access to a team of skilled cybersecurity experts who actively hunt, detect, and mitigate external and internal attacks before they can put an organization’s sensitive data at risk.

The companies are now exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are also exploring new geographies and industries through expansions and acquisitions so as to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies.

Target Audience:

Managed Detection and Response Service Providers, Cybersecurity Vendors, Systems Integrators, IT Security Agencies, Government Agencies, Potential Investors and Technology Investors

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Managed Detection and Response market on the basis of product [] , application [], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Managed Detection and Response market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Managed Detection and Response industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Redscan Cyber Security (United Kingdom), WatchGuard (United States), Rapid7 (United States) and Raytheon (United States).

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Managed Detection and Response market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Managed Detection and Response Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Managed Detection and Responsemarket. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Managed Detection and Response Market. (Introduction)

