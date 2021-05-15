Tire Repairs Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2027 | Goodyear Tires, Lynchburg & Forest, VA

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 145 pages on title ‘Global Tire Repairs Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027’ with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as ITW Global Tire Repair (United States), Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (United States), Mitsubishi Cars (United States), Firestone Complete Auto Care. (United States), TECH Tire Repair (United States), Goodyear Tires (United States), Lynchburg & Forest, VA (United States), Tires Plus Total Car Care (United States) and Hunter Engineering Company (United States)

As we know, the car industry is rising internationally, increasing construction & mining machinery purchases, and increasing tire use worldwide is the main driving force for the demand for tire repair. It is projected that increasing luxury vehicle production and advances in connected automotive technology would boost the total demand for advanced tires globally. In addition, tire manufacturer’s growing emphasis on new technology such as 3D printing, renewable raw materials, and autonomous vehicles is expected to further raise demand for advanced tires in the future. That in turn would blossom the tire repair business.

The market study is being classified by Type (Plugging, Patching and Plug/Patch Combination), by Application (Motor vehicle Manufacturers, Repair Shop, 4s Shop and DIY solutions) and major geographies with country level break-up.

ITW Global Tire Repair (United States), Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (United States), Mitsubishi Cars (United States), Firestone Complete Auto Care. (United States), TECH Tire Repair (United States), Goodyear Tires (United States), Lynchburg & Forest, VA (United States), Tires Plus Total Car Care (United States) and Hunter Engineering Company (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are COATS (United Kingdom), Snap-on Incorporated (United States), Accu-turn (United States), Corghi (Italy), Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Teco Automotive Equipment (Italy) and Eagle Equipment (United States.

The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches, and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies Research Analyst at AMA predicts that United States Vendors will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Tire Repairs market throughout the predicted period.

HTF MI has segmented the market of Global Tire Repairs market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Tire Repairs has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.



Market Drivers

Rising Automotive Sector is Driving the Tire Repair Market

Increasing Demand for Autonomous and Connected Technologies in Automotive is Expected to Drive the Market for Tire Repair Market

Market Trend

Adoption of Technologies in Tire Repair Market from Repairing Tools

Restraints

Inconsistent Raw Material Prices of Reparining Tools may Limit the Growth of the Market.

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Industrial Automation

Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles are Increasing thus Cumulating the Market of Tire Repair

Challenges

High Initial Investments in Repairing Tools

Key Target Audience

On-highway Tire manufacturers, Off-highway tire manufacturers, Tire associations, Automotive associations, Tire raw material manufacturers, Global industrial vehicle and cargo handling associations, Government and regulatory authorities and Research and consulting associations

