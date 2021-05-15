Asia Pacific accounts for the world’s largest coating industry with a global value share of 45% 2021-2031

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Paint Sprayer Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Paint Sprayer?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of paint sprayer are

BLACK+DECKER Inc.

Wagner

ECCO FINISHING

Rigo

Fuji Spray

Graco

Larius

Shanghai Telansen

Walther Pilot

HomeRight.

The aforementioned players are mainly relying on organic growth strategies such as product launches and R&D developments to expand their overall market share. For instance, Wagner, a leader in paint applicator announced the launch of FLEXiO 4300, a versatile paint sprayer that can cover a variety of indoor and outdoor projects such as furniture, cabinets and larger projects like decks, fences and walls. Moreover, the paint sprayer industry is moderately consolidated with prominent players holding a chuck of the total share.

Key Segments

By Product Type

Conventional Sprayers

High Volume Low-Pressure Sprayers

Airless Sprayers

Other

By Application

Light Commercial

Heavy Commercial

Moderate Commercial

General Metal Finishing

Wood Finishing

Plastic Finishing

Others

By Distribution Channel

Modern Trade Channels

Online Direct to Customer Third-Party website

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The Market report analyzes the consumption patterns of each end use segment.

