Market Xcel Connect The Dots Among Different Data Sets That Exist In Silos for Patterns, Correlation, Insight Generation, etc With the advent of technology, there is an explosion of data all around with unorganized information flowing in every second into huge databases. As the volume and velocity of data inflow starts snowballing into massive proportions, its analysis requires an experienced team for accurate insights generation, fact conclusion and trends prediction. Unfortunately, most organizations are unable to make the best use of such data they have/generate.

That’s where Market Xcel pitches in using analytics in formulating effective business strategies or taking fact-based decisions, to attain maximum benefits.

Big data Analytics has massive implications different organisations are using it, ranging from Sports to governance, retail to science, technology to medicine; and it has proved to be the winning card by yielding smart predictions.

We simplify huge data for our clients using a 3-tier approach which makes the data simple to understand, crisper and more useful.

Our team is well versed in building dashboards using Tableau, Power BI, Excel, R and Python.

Tier 1: Discover Patterns

The stored data is organized on the basis of relevant criteria and simplified to find the hidden patterns/trends or facts that describe it.

Tier 2: Logical Explanation

The data is further dissected to find out the logical explanation for what occurred and why it occurred, thus generating useful business insights.

Tier 3: Predictions

The insights generated thus far are then utilized for predictive modelling, anticipating the consumer actions based on different business decisions.