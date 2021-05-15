Oncology Informatics Market Size, Share and Major Industry Players and Forecast to 2028 | Emergen Research

The global Oncology Informatics market is forecasted to be worth USD 8.01 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The oncology informatics market is growing due to an increase in the number of cancer patients and the rise in the adoption of advanced technologies. In June 2020, Philips announced a collaboration with MD Anderson’s Precision Oncology Decision Support (PODS) system to allow the physicians globally to personalize therapy based on the patient’s genomic profile to improve patient care. PHM or population health management is applied to chronic disease management with extensive data analysis. The purpose of the process is to enhance the patient outcome and overall cost. The information helps in developing actionable treatment steps for individual or specific groups.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Oncology Informatics industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Oncology Informatics sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The pandemic has substantially contributed to the downturn of the Oncology Informatics industry, which has been left financially beleaguered since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown. Hence, the report highlights the financial obstacles that have slowed the progress of numerous businesses in this sector and disrupted the supply chains.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Elekta AB, Hologic, Inc., Cerner Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Inspirata, Inc., IBM Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PerkinElmer, Inc., and McKesson Corporation, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Oncology Informatics market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Population Health Management (PHM) Drug Discovery and Development Informatics Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Image Analytics

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Life Science Industry Academic Institutes and Research Centers Pharmaceutical Industry Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Others (Hospitals and Other Care Facilities)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



Other significant aspects determining the global market remuneration over the projected timeline:

The global Oncology Informatics market report elaborates on the diverse product range, as well as the scope of product application of this particular business vertical.

The report also encompasses other vital information associated with the global market, for instance, market share, production growth rate, net profit, and application segments.

The key factors like market concentration rate, raw material processing rate, current price trends, and estimated growth prospects of the industry have also been evaluated in this report.

The report draws a precise inference of the global Oncology Informatics market, giving details about the marketing approach of the leading companies, their market positions, and marketing channel development.

Additionally, the report encapsulates information related to the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in this industry, and briefs about the manufacturing cost structure.

