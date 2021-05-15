Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Statistics, Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

The global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is forecasted to be worth USD 339.78 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The current developments in the technology of electric vehicles have provided an opportunity for its growth to revolutionize the commercial transportation sector. There is a growing demand for Electric Vehicle Battery systems and emission control systems due to the growing concern regarding the increasing pollution levels and the adverse effects of climate change. Hybrid systems of standard motors and Electric Vehicle Batteries are used by most hybrid vehicles. Battery electric vehicles (BEV) store electricity onboard with high-capacity battery packs. BEVs do not release any harmful emissions caused by traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. Battery Electric Vehicles are charged by electricity from an external source.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Electric Commercial Vehicle industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Electric Commercial Vehicle sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The pandemic has substantially contributed to the downturn of the Electric Commercial Vehicle industry, which has been left financially beleaguered since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown. Hence, the report highlights the financial obstacles that have slowed the progress of numerous businesses in this sector and disrupted the supply chains.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Yutong, BYD, VDL Groep, Proterra, AB Volvo, NFI Group, Daimler AG, King Long, Ebusco B.V., and Ankai, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Electric Commercial Vehicle market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electric Motor Electric Vehicle Battery Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) BEV PHEV FCEV

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electric Bus Electric Truck (Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks) Electric Pick-up Truck Electric Van

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NMC) Others

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) less than 150 Miles 150-300 Miles Above 300 Miles

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Last-Mile Delivery Distribution Service Field Service Refuse Service Long Haul Transportation



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



Other significant aspects determining the global market remuneration over the projected timeline:

The global Electric Commercial Vehicle market report elaborates on the diverse product range, as well as the scope of product application of this particular business vertical.

The report also encompasses other vital information associated with the global market, for instance, market share, production growth rate, net profit, and application segments.

The key factors like market concentration rate, raw material processing rate, current price trends, and estimated growth prospects of the industry have also been evaluated in this report.

The report draws a precise inference of the global Electric Commercial Vehicle market, giving details about the marketing approach of the leading companies, their market positions, and marketing channel development.

Additionally, the report encapsulates information related to the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in this industry, and briefs about the manufacturing cost structure.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

