IoT Medical Devices Market Trends, Size, Share | Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

The global IoT Medical Devices Market is forecasted to be worth USD 161.73 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the initiatives taken by the government to promote digital health. IoT services are used remote health monitoring and emergency notification system. The high-tech pacemakers have several benefits, especially among those patients who intensive control and constant check of their health. These machines are not always active, but the connections are used to configure and set the parameters of the devices to monitor their activity remotely. The wearable medical technologies growth is being propelled due to a rise in the demand of consumers to monitor their own health. These technologies enable the continuous monitor of human physical activities and their blood pressure, heart rate, and body temperature, as well as blood oxygen saturation.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global IoT Medical Devices industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global IoT Medical Devices sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The pandemic has substantially contributed to the downturn of the IoT Medical Devices industry, which has been left financially beleaguered since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown. Hence, the report highlights the financial obstacles that have slowed the progress of numerous businesses in this sector and disrupted the supply chains.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Philips Healthcare, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Omron, and Biotronik, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the IoT Medical Devices market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Blood Pressure Monitors Blood Glucose Monitors ECG/Heart Rate Monitors Oximeters Multiparameter Monitors Respiratory Devices Fetal Monitoring Devices Neurological Devices Implantable Cardiac Devices Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Implantable Cardiac Monitors Pacemakers Hearing Devices Anesthesia Machines Patient Monitors Ventilators Imaging Systems Infusion Pumps Other Products

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Wearable Medical Devices Implantable Medical Devices Stationary Medical Devices Other IoT Medical Devices

Connectivity Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bluetooth Wi-Fi ZigBee Near Field Communication (NFC) Other Connectivity Technologies

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-term Care Centers, & Home Care Settings Other End Users



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



Other significant aspects determining the global market remuneration over the projected timeline:

The global IoT Medical Devices market report elaborates on the diverse product range, as well as the scope of product application of this particular business vertical.

The report also encompasses other vital information associated with the global market, for instance, market share, production growth rate, net profit, and application segments.

The key factors like market concentration rate, raw material processing rate, current price trends, and estimated growth prospects of the industry have also been evaluated in this report.

The report draws a precise inference of the global IoT Medical Devices market, giving details about the marketing approach of the leading companies, their market positions, and marketing channel development.

Additionally, the report encapsulates information related to the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in this industry, and briefs about the manufacturing cost structure.

