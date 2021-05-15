Wound Care Market Revenue, Demand, Share, Size | Global Industry Analysis and Research Report 2020

The global Wound Care Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The wound care market is primarily driven by increasing diabetes incidence and prevalence, increasing geriatric population, increasing wound ulcer prevalence, increased funding for wound care research, and increasing awareness programs on wound management. The large proportion of surgical wounds segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers & pressure ulcers, and post-operative surgical wounds. Surgical wounds extend the stay of the hospital, cause an enormous economic burden, and significantly impair the quality of life. The increasing number of surgeries due to trauma, accidents, and increasing chronic disease prevalence will boost the market over the forecast period. A diabetic foot ulcer is an open wound which occurs in most of the diabetic patient and is generally located on the bottom of the foot. Several patients who suffer from the ulcer require an amputation. The development of foot ulcers is preventable.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Wound Care industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Wound Care sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The pandemic has substantially contributed to the downturn of the Wound Care industry, which has been left financially beleaguered since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown. Hence, the report highlights the financial obstacles that have slowed the progress of numerous businesses in this sector and disrupted the supply chains.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Baxter International Inc., Convatec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, Paul Hartmann AG, 3M Company, Mimedx Group, and Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Wound Care market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Advanced Wound Care Products Advanced Wound Dressings Foam Dressings Silicone Dressings Non Silicone Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Film Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Collagen Dressings Hydrofiber Dressings Wound Contact Layers Antimicrobial Dressings Superabsorbent Dressings Wound Therapy Devices Pressure Relief Devices Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Conventional NPWT Systems Disposable NPWT Systems Accessories Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Electrical Stimulation Devices Other Therapy Devices Active Wound Care Products Biological Skin Substitutes Human Donor Tissue-derived Products Acellular Animal-derived Products Biosynthetic Products Topical Agents



Surgical Wound Care Products Sutures Staplers Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, & Glues Fibrin-based Sealants Collagen-based Sealants Synthetic Adhesives Anti-infective Dressings

Traditional Wound Care Products Medical Tapes Dressings Cleansing Agents

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Venous Leg Ulcers Surgical & Traumatic Wounds Burns Other Wounds

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Inpatient Settings Outpatient Settings Long-term Care Facilities Home Care Settings



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



Other significant aspects determining the global market remuneration over the projected timeline:

The global Wound Care market report elaborates on the diverse product range, as well as the scope of product application of this particular business vertical.

The report also encompasses other vital information associated with the global market, for instance, market share, production growth rate, net profit, and application segments.

The key factors like market concentration rate, raw material processing rate, current price trends, and estimated growth prospects of the industry have also been evaluated in this report.

The report draws a precise inference of the global Wound Care market, giving details about the marketing approach of the leading companies, their market positions, and marketing channel development.

Additionally, the report encapsulates information related to the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in this industry, and briefs about the manufacturing cost structure.

