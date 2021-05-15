Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Research Report, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2020-2028

The global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is projected to be worth USD 56.18 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is observing high demand attributed to the rising deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the military & defense sector. In May 2020, Thales Group and Skyports entered into a partnership agreement to conduct a trial for urgent medical cargo delivery, comprising PPE and COVID-19 rapid test kits between remote and distant medical centers by drones (UAVs). Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are beneficial in the reduction of risk through value-adding activities, comprising reconnaissance and performing offensive strikes.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The pandemic has substantially contributed to the downturn of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) industry, which has been left financially beleaguered since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown. Hence, the report highlights the financial obstacles that have slowed the progress of numerous businesses in this sector and disrupted the supply chains.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/394

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Elbit Systems, Aerovironment, Boeing, Thales Group, 3D Robotics, BAE Systems, Airbus, Northrop Grumann Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, and Textron, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Small UAVs Strategic & Tactical UAVs Special Purpose UAVs

Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fixed Wing Rotary Wing

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Remotely Piloted Optionally Piloted Fully Autonomous

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Visual Line of Sight Extended Visual Line of Sight Beyond Line of Sight

Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) < 25 Kg 25 – 170 Kg > 170 Kg

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Platforms Payloads Data Links Ground Control Stations Launch & Recovery Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Combat Support Search and Rescue Transportation Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Surveying & Mapping Firefighting Traffic Management Warehousing Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Military & Defense Commercial Government & Law Enforcement Consumers



Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/394

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



Other significant aspects determining the global market remuneration over the projected timeline:

The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market report elaborates on the diverse product range, as well as the scope of product application of this particular business vertical.

The report also encompasses other vital information associated with the global market, for instance, market share, production growth rate, net profit, and application segments.

The key factors like market concentration rate, raw material processing rate, current price trends, and estimated growth prospects of the industry have also been evaluated in this report.

The report draws a precise inference of the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market, giving details about the marketing approach of the leading companies, their market positions, and marketing channel development.

Additionally, the report encapsulates information related to the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in this industry, and briefs about the manufacturing cost structure.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

Read more @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.