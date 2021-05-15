Soil Monitoring Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2020-2028

The global Soil Monitoring Market will be worth USD 872.3 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this soil monitoring market can be attributed to the increasing scarcity of water and changing environmental scenario. In November 2019, Mammoet, who is a global market leader for lifting and transporting heavy objects, entered into a partnership with the SGS group. SGS Group is helping the company with the construction of a large oil refinery in Nigeria. The ground-based monitoring system segment held the largest market share of 55.2% in 2019. Growing adoption of the Ground-based Monitoring Systems among the skilled farmers in the developed economies to increase agricultural productivity and enhance crop quality is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Soil Monitoring industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Soil Monitoring sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The pandemic has substantially contributed to the downturn of the Soil Monitoring industry, which has been left financially beleaguered since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown. Hence, the report highlights the financial obstacles that have slowed the progress of numerous businesses in this sector and disrupted the supply chains.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

The Toro Company, Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc., Element Materials Technology, SGS GROUP, CAMPBELL SCIENTIFIC, METER GROUP, SENTEK TECHNOLOGIES, CROPX TECHNOLOGIES, SPECTRUM TECHNOLOGIES, and Aquamonix, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Soil Monitoring market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Ground-based Monitoring Systems Sensing and Imagery Systems Others (Telematics Systems and Robotics)

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Software Hardware Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Non-Agricultural Agricultural



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



Other significant aspects determining the global market remuneration over the projected timeline:

The global Soil Monitoring market report elaborates on the diverse product range, as well as the scope of product application of this particular business vertical.

The report also encompasses other vital information associated with the global market, for instance, market share, production growth rate, net profit, and application segments.

The key factors like market concentration rate, raw material processing rate, current price trends, and estimated growth prospects of the industry have also been evaluated in this report.

The report draws a precise inference of the global Soil Monitoring market, giving details about the marketing approach of the leading companies, their market positions, and marketing channel development.

Additionally, the report encapsulates information related to the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in this industry, and briefs about the manufacturing cost structure.

