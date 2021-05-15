May 2021 Report on Global Soil Release Polymer Industry Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF

Major Companies Covered

Akzo Nobel

Novozymes A/S

Huntsman

Dupont

Kao, Solvay

Stepan

Dow

Clariant International

Air Products and Chemicals

Evonik

BASF SE

Ashland

Major Types Covered

Polyacrylate & Polymethacrylate

Polyethylene Terephthalate & Polyoxyethylene Terephthalate (PET-POET)

Polyoxyethylene

Others

Major Applications Covered

Agricultural

Industrial

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Soil Release Polymer Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Soil Release Polymer Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Soil Release Polymer Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Soil Release Polymer Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Polyacrylate & Polymethacrylate

5.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate & Polyoxyethylene Terephthalate (PET-POET)

5.3 Polyoxyethylene

5.4 Others

6 Global Soil Release Polymer Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Agricultural

6.2 Industrial

7 Global Soil Release Polymer Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Akzo Nobel

8.1.1 Akzo Nobel Profile

8.1.2 Akzo Nobel Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Akzo Nobel Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Akzo Nobel Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Novozymes A/S

8.2.1 Novozymes A/S Profile

8.2.2 Novozymes A/S Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Novozymes A/S Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Novozymes A/S Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Huntsman

8.3.1 Huntsman Profile

8.3.2 Huntsman Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Huntsman Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Huntsman Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Dupont

8.4.1 Dupont Profile

8.4.2 Dupont Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Dupont Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Dupont Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Kao, Solvay

8.5.1 Kao, Solvay Profile

8.5.2 Kao, Solvay Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Kao, Solvay Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Kao, Solvay Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Stepan

8.6.1 Stepan Profile

8.6.2 Stepan Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Stepan Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Stepan Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Dow

8.7.1 Dow Profile

8.7.2 Dow Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Dow Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Dow Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Clariant International

8.8.1 Clariant International Profile

8.8.2 Clariant International Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Clariant International Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Clariant International Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Air Products and Chemicals

8.9.1 Air Products and Chemicals Profile

8.9.2 Air Products and Chemicals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Air Products and Chemicals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Air Products and Chemicals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Evonik

8.10.1 Evonik Profile

8.10.2 Evonik Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Evonik Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Evonik Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 BASF SE

8.11.1 BASF SE Profile

8.11.2 BASF SE Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 BASF SE Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 BASF SE Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Ashland

8.12.1 Ashland Profile

8.12.2 Ashland Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Ashland Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Ashland Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Soil Release Polymer Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Soil Release Polymer Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Soil Release Polymer Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Soil Release Polymer Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Soil Release Polymer Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Soil Release Polymer Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Soil Release Polymer Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Soil Release Polymer Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Soil Release Polymer by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Soil Release Polymer Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Soil Release Polymer Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Soil Release Polymer Market PEST Analysis

….continued

