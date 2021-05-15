May 2021 Report on Global MS Resin (SMMA) Industry Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Deltech Polymers Corporation

Chi Mei

INEOS Styrolution

Denka

LG Chem

Resirene

Major Types Covered

Ordinary Grade

Food Grade

Optical Grade

Major Applications Covered

Automobile

Electronics

Construction

Optics

Toys and Leisure

Medical Care

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global MS Resin (SMMA) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the MS Resin (SMMA) Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the MS Resin (SMMA) Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global MS Resin (SMMA) Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Ordinary Grade

5.2 Food Grade

5.3 Optical Grade

6 Global MS Resin (SMMA) Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Automobile

6.2 Electronics

6.3 Construction

6.4 Optics

6.5 Toys and Leisure

6.6 Medical Care

6.7 Others

7 Global MS Resin (SMMA) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Deltech Polymers Corporation

8.1.1 Deltech Polymers Corporation Profile

8.1.2 Deltech Polymers Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Deltech Polymers Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Deltech Polymers Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Chi Mei

8.2.1 Chi Mei Profile

8.2.2 Chi Mei Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Chi Mei Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Chi Mei Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 INEOS Styrolution

8.3.1 INEOS Styrolution Profile

8.3.2 INEOS Styrolution Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 INEOS Styrolution Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 INEOS Styrolution Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Denka

8.4.1 Denka Profile

8.4.2 Denka Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Denka Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Denka Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 LG Chem

8.5.1 LG Chem Profile

8.5.2 LG Chem Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 LG Chem Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 LG Chem Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Resirene

8.6.1 Resirene Profile

8.6.2 Resirene Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Resirene Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Resirene Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global MS Resin (SMMA) Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America MS Resin (SMMA) Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America MS Resin (SMMA) Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America MS Resin (SMMA) Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America MS Resin (SMMA) Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America MS Resin (SMMA) Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America MS Resin (SMMA) Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America MS Resin (SMMA) Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America MS Resin (SMMA) by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America MS Resin (SMMA) Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America MS Resin (SMMA) Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America MS Resin (SMMA) Market PEST Analysis

….continued

