Drone As A Service Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Precision Hawk, Terra Drone, Vermeer, Sky Futures

Drone services, also known as unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) services, is a rapidly growing market for services centred on flying robots that can be operated remotely or flown autonomously using software-controlled flight plans in their embedded systems. Drone service providers are gaining traction in the commercial sector as end users look for new ways to cut costs in their businesses. The cost of owning a drone and maintaining it is substantial, and the company must also hire a qualified drone operator, which is another significant expense. Rather than purchasing a drone, many commercial businesses are turning to third-party drone service providers, which allows them to save money.

Latest released the research study on Global Drone As A Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Measure (United States),Precision Hawk (United States),Martek Aviation (United Kingdom),Terra Drone Corporation (Japan),senseFly (Switzerland),Vermeer (United States),CYBERHAWK INNOVATIONS LIMITED (United Kingdom),Sky Futures (United Kingdom),DroneDeploy (United States),SHARPER SHAPE INC. (United States),DJI (China)

Market Trend:

Implementation of Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) to Accelerate the Demand for Commercial Drone Service

Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Drone Based Solutions in Agriculture Sector and Media Industry

Technological Advancements in Drones

Opportunities:

Growing Use of Internet of Things (IoT) Applications In Drones

Federal Aviation Administration Exemptions

Challenges:

Limited Drone Operation Bandwidth

Lack of Risk Management Framework

Regulation Issues in some Countries

The Global Drone As A Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Drone Platform Services, Drone Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services, Drone Training & Education Services), Application (Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, Modelling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring, Others), Service Duration (Short Duration, Long Duration), End-User (Infrastructure, Agriculture, Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Oil & Gas, Utility & Power, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

