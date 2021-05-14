Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market SWOT analysis & Key Business Strategies | Microsemi, Nokia, Amdocs, Dali Wireless, Altiostar

Virtualized radio access network (vRAN) is the process to virtualize network function is the next big thing in mobile network as it is more user-friendly and increases capacity apart from being economical. Additionally, VRAN technology would provide a road ahead for 5G technology as there is a growing need to provide multi-purpose applications through a single source. Presently, Virtual Reality (VR), autonomous cars, smart stadiums, and cloud robotics applications are growing, this puts the networks demand on high as they require ultra-low latency and localized processing. Moreover, the mobile core network has to be close to users for proper functioning. Owing to this, the demand for vRAN is getting traction.

Latest released the research study on Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN). The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Nokia Corporation (Finland),NEC Corporation (Japan),Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (United States),Microsemi Corporation (United States),MAVENIR (United States),Microelectronics Technology, Inc. (Taiwan),Amdocs Corporation (United States),Altiostar (United States),Dali Wireless (United States)

Market Trend:

The Emergence of Cloud Computing Technology

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Coverage and Capacity Improvement, and Reduction in OpEx and CapEx

Opportunities:

The Advent of 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) Technology

Challenges:

Harder to Implement Compared to Other NFV Implementations

Risk of Breaking User Privacy and Accessing Sensitive Data

The Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Radio Units, Virtualized Baseband Units (vBBUs)), Application (Dense Area Urban, Enterprise, Public Venue Environments, Others), Component Type (Software, Hardware, Service), End User (Telecommunication, Military & Defense, Others), Connectivity Technology (2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G)

Market Insights:

In February 2019, Altiostar and TIM partner on LTE-Advanced from Altiostar on Vimeo. The innovative virtual ran architecture prepares carriers for 5G add capacity with off-the-shelf hardware to maximize spectrum resource.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

